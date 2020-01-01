Skip to content
GoCardless & Sage 200cloud

End late payments

GoCardless puts you in control of collecting payments directly from your customers’ bank accounts

Automatically collect payment for your invoices

    With GoCardless, when an invoice is due, payment is automatically collected so you don’t have to chase.

    Businesses get paid 47% faster with GoCardless.

    Bank-to-bank payments cut out the costs of card networks. The automation also reduces the cost of chasing payments.

    GoCardless lowers the total cost to accept recurring payments by 56%

    Businesses prefer to pay invoices via their bank account.

    40% of UK businesses are likely to use direct debit to pay an invoice.

    Save hours on your bookkeeping too. GoCardless payments are automatically reconciled in Sage 50cloud

    Spend 90% less hours on managing payments.

How it works

Select a customer and send them a link from your Sage 200cloud account.

Your customer enters their payment details securely online, authorising you to collect Direct Debit payments from their bank account. They only have to do this once.

Send a Sage 200cloud invoice as usual. GoCardless schedules payment to be automatically collected on the invoice due date.

Payment is collected from your customer’s bank account without them needing to lift a finger.

GoCardless always notifies your customer before the payment is collected.

Payment is processed and paid straight to your bank account. Sage 200Cloud automatically reconciles the payment and associated fees.

Aidon Hudson, CTO, Green

“It’s easy to set up, works well without much resource required to manage it, and fits perfectly with our values around security, reliability, and growth.”

Low fees, no hidden pricing

Starting at 1% + 20p per transaction, capped at £4.

Ready to get started?

Connect your GoCardless account in the Sage 200cloud Utilities menu. Head to CashBook Settings and in the Invoice Payments section, select GoCardless.

