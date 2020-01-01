GoCardless & Cleaner Planner
End late payments
GoCardless puts you in control of collecting payments directly from your customers’ bank accounts
Automatically collect payment for your invoices
Goodbye late payments
With GoCardless, when an invoice is due, payment is automatically collected so you don’t have to chase.
Businesses get paid 47% faster with GoCardless.
Lower-cost alternative to cards
Bank-to-bank payments cut out the costs of card networks. The automation also reduces the cost of chasing payments.
GoCardless lowers the total cost to accept recurring payments by 56%
Popular with payers
Businesses prefer to pay invoices via their bank account.
40% of UK businesses are likely to use direct debit to pay an invoice.
Less admin
Save hours on your bookkeeping too. GoCardless payments are automatically reconciled in Sage 50cloud
Spend 90% less hours on managing payments.
How it works with Cleaner Planner
Select a customer and send them a link from your Cleaner Planner account.
Your customer enters their payment details securely online, authorising you to collect Direct Debit payments from their bank account. They only have to do this once.
Send a Cleaner Planner invoice as usual. GoCardless schedules payment to be automatically collected on the invoice due date.
Payment is collected from your customer’s bank account without them needing to lift a finger.
GoCardless always notifies your customer before the payment is collected.
Features
Flexible payments
Made for recurring payments - whether invoicing regular customers or subscriptions fees.
Seamlessly integrated
Set up your customers to pay by GoCardless and manage your payments all from within Cleaner Planner Online.
Collect payment in instalments
Split a single invoice payment into a customisable schedule of instalments. GoCardless automatically collects part-payments until the balance is complete.
Ready to get started?
Get started in minutes by creating a GoCardless account and connecting it to your Cleaner Planner account. See and manage all your GoCardless payments in one place.