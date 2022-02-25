Online invoices: Stripe vs PayPal

Businesses are truly spoiled for choice when it comes to payment gateways. Stripe and PayPal are two major players in this field, with similar benefits and features. But how do they compare when it comes to online invoicing? We’ll compare Stripe vs PayPal invoicing features below.

What should you look for in invoice software?

Invoices are a necessary part of the sale process, giving clients a full breakdown of services, pricing, and the money owed so that you can get paid. Yet manually writing a fresh invoice for each transaction is time-consuming and tedious, particularly for high volumes of sales. Using gateways like PayPal, Stripe or GoCardless helps streamline and automate this process.

When comparing invoice software, you should look for platforms that automatically generate online invoices after each transaction. The best platforms will include third-party integration for easier payment processing. They will also generate financial reports to reduce your admin load. Look for features including:

Invoice creation

Payment tracking

Automatic invoice delivery

Emailed reminders

Automated billing

Client recordkeeping

Payment processing

Built-in security features

Keep these key functions and benefits in mind as we look at what Stripe and PayPal have to offer in the way of invoicing.

Stripe's invoice features

Stripe is a user-friendly payment gateway designed primarily to handle credit card payments. It can also be used for alternative payments including Bitcoin, Android Pay, and Apple Pay. In terms of Stripe invoice features, the platform allows you to create invoices with a hosted invoice page and recurring billing. You can manage accounts receivable with customized payment terms, automated email reminders, and automated tax collection. It also offers custom reporting and accounting integrations.

There are separate fees for the basic Stripe service and Stripe invoices. If you sign up for Stripe Invoicing, you can choose from two tiers of pricing. At the Starter level, you receive 25 free invoices and then pay 0.4% per invoice after that. At the Plus level you’ll pay 0.5% per invoice paid. You’ll receive a range of added features at the Plus level to justify the higher cost, including automatic reconciliation and custom reporting.

PayPal invoice features

You’re probably already familiar with PayPal’s main features, but the platform also offers many of the main highlights invoicing software with its PayPal Invoicing service. This allows you to send customers an embedded link to a custom invoice. The customer views all the details and then pays with a choice of credit card, debit card, PayPal, or PayPal Credit. You should receive the funds in your PayPal account within minutes. Users can create and manage invoices from a central dashboard, and the Invoicing API lets you integrate the service with your usual order management system.

One major difference between PayPal and Stripe is that PayPal doesn’t charge fees specifically for invoicing. Instead, when your invoice is paid this qualifies as a transaction.

Which online invoicing platform is right for you?

In terms of cons, Stripe isn’t as easy to set up as PayPal. PayPal’s designed to be as user-friendly as possible, taking all the guesswork out of adding a payment gateway to your website. If you want to use Stripe, you’ll need to ensure your site is SSL protected first. You’ll also need to finagle some APIs and plugins. Another downside is that Stripe isn’t currently available in every country. However, it is supported in the UK, so provided your business is UK-based you should be able to take payments from anywhere in the world.

On the other hand, while PayPal is great for accepting credit card payments, it doesn’t support payment methods like Bitcoin and Apple Pay. The full invoicing system can involve a few redirects, which might be off-putting to some customers.

As you can see, there are pros and cons to both Stripe and PayPal online invoices. One of the biggest differences is in the pricing structure, with Stripe offering a selection of plans to choose from. At the same time, PayPal is fuss-free when it comes to setup which might make it more convenient for start-ups.

Stripe vs PayPal vs GoCardless

How do these services compare to GoCardless invoicing? While it’s possible to set up recurring payment plans with Stripe or PayPal, GoCardless is tailor-made for repeat payments including subscriptions and instalments. While services like Stripe charge you per invoice after a certain volume of trade, this can really add up when it comes to recurring payment plans. Both Stripe and PayPal are also better suited to taking card payments, while GoCardless works with bank debits for higher payment success rates.

Ultimately, the best choice will come down to your business needs and client base. There’s no need to choose one or the other – for some, a blend of invoicing methods will work best, particularly with global sales reach.

We can help

GoCardless helps you automate payment collection, cutting down on the amount of admin your team needs to deal with when chasing invoices. Find out how GoCardless can help you with ad hoc payments or recurring payments.