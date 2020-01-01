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What’s better than collecting 97.3% of payments first time? Nothing.

Done losing time and money to failed payments? Retain more customers, free up your team and boost your bottom line with Direct Debit.

Show me how
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Payment failure costs more than you think

A failed payment is just the beginning. 

Bad debt, increased churn, and extra labour costs are quick to follow. Cash flow gets locked up. Customer lifetime value shrinks and cost of acquisition goes up.

And you’re stuck chasing payments instead of growing your business. 

Find out

How much could you save by reducing your payment failure rate?

Use our calculator with three simple questions to find out much cash flow you could release by reducing your payment failure rate.

Try the calculator

Your payment success. Powered by GoCardless

Plum reduced payment failure to 0.48%

Money management app Plum chose GoCardless to build an automated billing system with low failure rates.

By switching to seamless account-to-account payments with GoCardless, Plum have seen their total monthly deposits increase by 131%. By adding Success+ to intelligently retry failed payments they’ve seen payment failures drop from 3.6% to 0.48%.

Find out more about how Plum revolutionised their payments process

Lifestyle Fitness boosted revenue by recovering 71.6% of failed payments

Lifestyle Fitness collects thousands of monthly recurring payments. But failed payments were a persistent headache

With Success+, they drastically reduced failed payments, unlocked their cash flow and revolutionised the way they collect payments.

Discover how they did it

Report: Discover 3 ways GoCardless can maximise your payment success

You’ll find out how GoCardless can help you:

  • Avoid the 8% credit card failure rate (and why it happens in the first place)

  • Recover payments, even after an insufficient funds notification

  • Sidestep critical Direct Debit infrastructure failings that happen when you start scaling

View the report

Ready to conquer your failed payments?

Find out how your business can collect 97.3% of payments first time. Book a demo with a payments expert today.

Contact us

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+44 20 8338 9540

Seen 'GoCardless Ltd' on your bank statement? Learn more

GoCardless Ltd, Sutton Yard, 65 Goswell Road, London, EC1V 7EN, United Kingdom

GoCardless Ltd (company registration number 07495895) is authorised by the Financial Conduct Authority under the Payment Services Regulations 2017, registration number 597190, for the provision of payment services.