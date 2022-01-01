What’s better than collecting 97.1% of payments first time? Nothing.
Done losing time and money to failed payments? Retain more customers, free up your team and boost your bottom line with Direct Debit.
Payment failure costs more than you think
A failed payment is just the beginning.
Bad debt, increased churn, and extra labour costs are quick to follow. Cash flow gets locked up. Customer lifetime value shrinks and cost of acquisition goes up.
And you’re stuck chasing payments instead of growing your business.
Do you know how much you’re losing to failed payments?
3 ways to improve payment failure for SaaS businesses
Did you know that credit cards have an 8% failure rate?
With GoCardless, you can enhance your customer experience, reduce payment failures and boost your bottom line. All from adding a single payment option.
What if you could recover 70% of your failed payments on autopilot?
Meet Success+, our intelligent payment retry tool. It identifies the best day and time to recollect payments based on data from millions of payers. Then it recovers the payment. Without you having to lift a finger.
Through a better exchange of data, PayTo can dramatically improve the success of payment collection.
With PayTo, you'll know in real-time that your customer's bank account has been verified. It boosts conversion wile reducing your exposure to fraud.
Plum reduced payment failure to 0.48%
Money management app Plum chose GoCardless to build an automated billing system with low failure rates.
By switching to seamless account-to-account payments with GoCardless, Plum have seen their total monthly deposits increase by 131%.
By adding Success+ to intelligently retry failed payments they’ve seen payment failures drop from 3.6% to 0.48%.
Lifestyle Fitness boosted revenue by recovering 71.6% of failed payments
Lifestyle Fitness collects thousands of monthly recurring payments. But failed payments were a persistent headache
With Success+, they drastically reduced failed payments, unlocked their cash flow and revolutionised the way they collect payments.
Avoid the 8% credit card failure rate (and why it happens in the first place)
Recover payments, even after an insufficient funds notification
Sidestep critical Direct Debit infrastructure failings that happen when you start scaling
