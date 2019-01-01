Skip to content
Breadcrumb
Resources

Latest articles

Payment preferences, conversion and growth: How to gain an advantage in the B2B market
Payment preferences, conversion and growth: How to gain an advantage in the B2B market

Insights on payment preferences from over 4,000 businesses around the globe.

2 min read
Payments
How to improve subscription renewal rates
How to improve subscription renewal rates

Find out how to calculate, measure, improve renewal rates for your Saas business

2 min read
Subscription
Is a subscription business model right for your company?
Is a subscription business model right for your company?

When should businesses consider moving to a subscription model?

3 min read
Subscription
Advantages & disadvantages of Software as a Service (SaaS)
Advantages & disadvantages of Software as a Service (SaaS)

Thinking about moving to the cloud? Here are the pros and cons.

3 min read
SaaS
A guide to registering your business
A guide to registering your business

A simple guide to help you get started with your new business.

3 min read
[Report] Global payment preferences for recurring B2B purchases
[Report] Global payment preferences for recurring B2B purchases

We surveyed 4,990 businesses across 9 markets to determine which payment methods businesses prefer for different use cases.

PDF
Payments
What is an International Bank Account Number (IBAN)?
What is an International Bank Account Number (IBAN)?

Planning on making an international payment in Europe? You might need an IBAN.

2 min read
ACH: A guide to bank debit in the US
ACH: A guide to bank debit in the US

How to take ACH payments from customers in the US.

Guide
Accounting Rate of Return (ARR) | Definition & Formula
Accounting Rate of Return (ARR) | Definition & Formula

A breakdown of everything you need to know when calculating ARR...

2 min read
Accountants
Introducing ACH payments with GoCardless
Introducing ACH payments with GoCardless

GoCardless now supports ACH payments in the US

1 min read
GoCardless
5 ways GoCardless reduces the cost of collecting payments
5 ways GoCardless reduces the cost of collecting payments

How GoCardless helps your business save money.

4 min read
GoCardless
Go borderless: GoCardless launches the first global network designed for recurring payments
Go borderless: GoCardless launches the first global network designed for recurring payments

Complete with foreign exchange, powered by Wise for Business.

3 min read
GoCardless
The Complete Guide to Bacs and Bacs Payments
The Complete Guide to Bacs and Bacs Payments

A guide on making payments in the UK: everything you need to know about Direct Debit, Bacs Direct Credit, CHAPS and Faster Payments.

8 min read
Bacs
What is invoice discounting and how does it work?
What is invoice discounting and how does it work?

Invoice discounting is a way to get money flowing into your business faster – here's how it works.

4 min read
Payments
What is invoice factoring and how does it work?
What is invoice factoring and how does it work?

Invoice factoring can boost cash flow and simplify business planning – could it work for you?

5 min read
What is reconciliation in accounting?
What is reconciliation in accounting?

There are a number of variants to this accounting process, useful for ensuring correct balances are recorded within accounts. This guide explains what they are, why reconciliation is important, and how to conduct reconciliation.

5 min read
What is Cloud Accounting & How Does it Work?
What is Cloud Accounting & How Does it Work?

Cloud-based solutions abound in the digital age, with many of us using online software to manage our emails, our banking or our photo storage. So why not move your business’ accounting and bookkeeping needs to the cloud too?

7 min read
Accountants
[Report] Consumer payment preferences for recurring purchases: 2019
[Report] Consumer payment preferences for recurring purchases: 2019

12,785 consumers across 10 different markets share their payment preferences in 2019.

PDF
Payments
Guide to automated payments and cash collection
Guide to automated payments and cash collection

Getting paid on time is an ongoing challenge for small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs). In this guide, we walk you through three automated payment options, and explain the key advantages (and disadvantages) of each as a cash collection method.

PDF
Cash flow
10 important questions to ask when choosing a Direct Debit provider
10 important questions to ask when choosing a Direct Debit provider

Are you using Direct Debit as a fast, efficient, low-cost method to collect regular fees, subscriptions or one-off payments from your customers? Or considering adding Direct Debit to your payments mix?

3 min read
Cash flow
12 ways to optimize your payment page
12 ways to optimize your payment page

68% of people abandon a checkout at payment. Here's how to boost conversion.

5 min read
Growth
How to optimize your payment strategy to prevent involuntary churn
How to optimize your payment strategy to prevent involuntary churn

Every month, SaaS businesses are losing 1-4% of their customers through involuntary churn.

3 min read
Retention
The little churn book: Advice from SaaS business leaders and investors
The little churn book: Advice from SaaS business leaders and investors

We've collected together advice on churn from some of the world’s most successful and outspoken investors and SaaS C-suite executives.

PDF
Retention
Churn: a quick guide for subscription businesses
Churn: a quick guide for subscription businesses

Churn definitions and benchmarks from the likes of ChartMogul, Profitwell and Recurly, as well as action steps to help you tackle voluntary and involuntary churn.

4 min read
Retention

Interested in automating the way you get paid? GoCardless can help

Contact sales

Contact us

Sales

Contact Sales

Support

Request support

+1 (628) 241-0044

Seen 'GoCardless Ltd' on your bank statement? Learn more

GoCardless Inc., 111 Congress Avenue, Suite 500, Austin, TX 78701

GoCardless Inc. (a Delaware Corporation, NMLS ID 2123932), is a FinCEN-registered money services business, registration number 31000261158426, and a licensed money transmitter in certain U.S. states.