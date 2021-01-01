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What is investment banking?
What is investment banking?

What does an investment banker do? Find out how investment banking works

2 min read
Finance
Should you be thinking about recurring payment intelligence?
Should you be thinking about recurring payment intelligence?

Understand the importance of recurring payment intelligence in today's climate.

2 min read
Payments
Variable cost: definition, formula and examples
Variable cost: definition, formula and examples

Find out what goes into the variable cost formula, with examples

2 min read
Accountants
Why is business networking important?
Why is business networking important?

Make valuable new connections with business networking events

2 min read
Growth
8 small business survival tips for 2021
8 small business survival tips for 2021

Make sure your business thrives this year with our small business survival tips

2 min read
Business Management
How to develop a procurement strategy
How to develop a procurement strategy

Develop an effective procurement strategy that aligns with your business goals

3 min read
Business Management
5 solutions to cash flow problems
5 solutions to cash flow problems

Explore our cash flow solutions for small businesses, right here

3 min read
Cash flow
Effective ways to make your business more sustainable
Effective ways to make your business more sustainable

Sustainability has become a fundamental part of what makes a successful business

3 min read
Business Management
The digitization of payments: why bank debit keeps growing
The digitization of payments: why bank debit keeps growing

COVID-19 and other factors have furthered accelerated this digitization.

5 min read
Enterprise
What is a perpetual inventory system?
What is a perpetual inventory system?

Why count stock manually when a perpetual system can do it for you?

2 min read
Business Management
Is equipment a current asset?
Is equipment a current asset?

Find out how your equipment needs to be categorized on the balance sheet

2 min read
Finance
What is cost recovery?
What is cost recovery?

Could the cost recovery method help you with unreliable payments?

2 min read
Finance
What is a fixed asset?
What is a fixed asset?

A fixed asset can present long-term growth for a company

2 min read
Finance
What Is a Multi-Step Income Statement?
What Is a Multi-Step Income Statement?

Should you be taking extra steps to make a multi-step income statement?

2 min read
Accountants
What is solvency?
What is solvency?

A company must be financially solvent if it hopes to survive

2 min read
Finance
Trade between the US and UK pre-Brexit explained
Trade between the US and UK pre-Brexit explained

How will trade differ now that the UK has signed a Brexit deal?

2 min read
Global Payments
Business valuation: how to value your business
Business valuation: how to value your business

Learn how to put a price tag on your company with a business valuation.

3 min read
Finance
Asset management: definition and examples
Asset management: definition and examples

Find out how to track your company’s assets with an asset management system

3 min read
Finance
Understanding digital currency
Understanding digital currency

Central Bank Digital Currency may be the final step towards a cashless society

2 min read
Finance
What is the AIDA model?
What is the AIDA model?

The AIDA model is a powerful framework to guide your content marketing

2 min read
Growth
What is the Velocity of Money?
What is the Velocity of Money?

How does the velocity of money impact on the economy?

2 min read
Business Management
What is the CBOE Volatility Index VIX?
What is the CBOE Volatility Index VIX?

Use the VIX to calculate the risk of your investments

3 min read
Finance
What is the Nasdaq?
What is the Nasdaq?

How does the NASDAQ differ from traditional stock exchanges?

2 min read
Finance
How to create a great business model
How to create a great business model

There are many different types of business models. Here’s what to look for

2 min read
Business Management

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