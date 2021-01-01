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Top 6 Payroll Software for Small Businesses
Top 6 Payroll Software for Small Businesses

Manage payroll more efficiently with our picks for best payroll software.

2 min read
Accountants
What is Average Collection Period and how is it calculated?
What is Average Collection Period and how is it calculated?

Here’s why the average collection period is so important.

2 min read
Finance
Bad Bookkeeping Can Ruin Small Businesses
Bad Bookkeeping Can Ruin Small Businesses

Here’s why you need to master the basics of small business bookkeeping.

2 min read
Accountants
What Is Future Value?
What Is Future Value?

Understanding future value helps you make more informed decisions.

2 min read
Accountants
What is Preferred Stock?
What is Preferred Stock?

Preferred stock takes priority over common stocks when it comes to dividends.

2 min read
Accountants
How to write an expense report
How to write an expense report

Learn what you need to include in an expense report

2 min read
Accountants
Guide to franchise opportunities in 2021
Guide to franchise opportunities in 2021

Here are some of the best franchise opportunities available this year

2 min read
Growth
What is professional indemnity insurance?
What is professional indemnity insurance?

Find out what professional indemnity insurance could do for you

2 min read
Business Management
What is the employer payroll tax deferral provision?
What is the employer payroll tax deferral provision?

Employer payroll tax deferral lets businesses defer a portion of tax payments

2 min read
Accountants
Machine Learning Benefits for Accountancy
Machine Learning Benefits for Accountancy

Machine learning isn’t just the future, it’s already happening.

2 min read
Accountants
The 8 dimensions of recurring payments: Preference
The 8 dimensions of recurring payments: Preference

Understand how you can grow your business by offering preferred payment methods.

4 min read
Enterprise
The 8 dimensions of recurring payments: how to build an optimized payment strategy
The 8 dimensions of recurring payments: how to build an optimized payment strategy

What makes the perfect recurring payment strategy? And how do you improve yours?

7 min read
Enterprise
What’s the Difference Between IAS and IFRS?
What’s the Difference Between IAS and IFRS?

What is IAS and why does it matter?

2 min read
Accountants
5 mistakes businesses make during international expansion and how to avoid them
5 mistakes businesses make during international expansion and how to avoid them
5 min read
Enterprise
Top SBA Lenders for 2021
Top SBA Lenders for 2021

Here are the top SBA lenders around for your loan needs

2 min read
Finance
Best factoring companies 2021
Best factoring companies 2021

Discover the best invoice factoring companies for your business

2 min read
Finance
Types of payment method for your business
Types of payment method for your business

Discover the most important payment methods for business

2 min read
Payments
How blockchain technology is revolutionizing online transactions
How blockchain technology is revolutionizing online transactions

Blockchain technology helps e-commerce businesses save time, money and resources

3 min read
Finance
Top 5 scheduling software options for 2021
Top 5 scheduling software options for 2021

Find the best scheduling software to organize your business

2 min read
Business Management
XIRR vs. IRR: What’s the Difference?
XIRR vs. IRR: What’s the Difference?

Learn more about the difference between IRR and XIRR, right here.

2 min read
Accountants
What is a charge card?
What is a charge card?

Discover why a charge card can be hugely beneficial for your company.

2 min read
Payments
Tax equity definition
Tax equity definition

Tax equity financing helps drive sustainable development. Here’s how

3 min read
Finance
Guide to GST tax
Guide to GST tax

What is GST tax in the US and how does it work? Find out the rules here

2 min read
Accountants
Understanding US interest rates
Understanding US interest rates

US interest rates underpin the economy. Discover how this works in banking

2 min read
Accountants

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