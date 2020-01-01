Skip to content
Latest articles

2 min readAccountants

What do accountants do?

What is an accountant and what do they do? Find out more about accounting.

2 min readPayments

What is a bad debt expense?

Learn how to record a bad debt expense with our handy guide.

2 min readRegulations

What is the VAT Flat Rate Scheme?

Find out what the VAT Flat Rate Scheme is and how it can impact your business.

2 min readBusiness Management

Guide to start-up equity benefits for employees

Get the inside track on start-up employee equity pools, right here.

2 min readRegulations

How Is Statutory Redundancy Pay Calculated?

Find out more about how statutory redundancy pay works for employees.

2 min readCash flow

Optimising cash flow with cashless payments

Are you considering going cashless? Find the best cashless payment system.

2 min readAccountants

Tax Filing Tips for Small Businesses

Make your accounting easier with our tax filing tips for small business owners.

2 min readFinance

How to calculate the payback period

Find out how long it takes to recover cash outflows with the payback period.

3 min readAccountants

How to calculate tangible assets value

Compare the different methods of calculating the value of tangible assets.

2 min readPress Release

GoCardless opens New York office as global workforce is set to grow by more than 60 percent

2 min readPayments

How the Trussell Trust is transforming its payment operations to support repeat donations

The best insights from our regular ‘Speaker Series’ events.

3 min readBusiness Management

Why are data analysis methods important for your business?

Make business decisions data-driven by using data analysis methods.

3 min readGrowth

What is marketing automation?

Marketing automation platforms can make communication more efficient.

3 min readPayments

How Businesses Can Keep Track of Payments

Learn how to keep track of customer payments with our accounting tips.

2 min readGrowth

Tips for Scaling Your Tools as Your Business Grows

Are your tools ready to handle your business growth?

2 min readGlobal Payments

What are Cryptoassets?

Learn how Cryptoassets can change the future of financial investment

2 min readFinance

Recourse loan vs. non-recourse loan

Discover the differences between recourse loans vs non-recourse loans.

2 min readPayments

How to choose the right POS system for your business

Learn what to look for when buying a POS system for small businesses.

2 min readAccountants

What is a customer deposit?

Get to learn about customer deposit and the accounting application

2 min readFinance

Understanding the Difference Between Proof of Funds and Proof of Deposit

Learn the differences between proof of funds and proof of deposit

3 min readLife at GoCardless

Virtual Reality takes centre stage for our first virtual Sales Kick-off

How and why we chose to host our first virtual Sales Kick-off

2 min read

How To Improve Your Business Credit Score

Borrow for less by improving your business credit score. Let us show you how!

2 min readFinance

What is a Cash Advance?

Find out if a cash advance is a form of borrowing that would meet your needs

2 min readBusiness Management

How Perpetual Inventory Works

Discover the advantages of perpetual inventory systems.

