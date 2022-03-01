Why GoCardless is the easiest way to collect ACH Payments

It is quick and easy to get set up with GoCardless to collect payments from your US-based customers via ACH Debit.

ACH Debit is cheaper than accepting card payments and more likely to complete the payment successfully, as cards have a high failure rate. Furthermore, ACH Debit via GoCardless makes late payments a thing of the past, significantly reduces your level of financial admin, and is easy and secure for your customers.

It's Now Easy To Collect US Payments

No need for a US bank account with GoCardless With no need to set up a US bank account, GoCardless has made it quick and easy to start collecting payments from US customers via ACH Debit. The only thing you require is a free-to-set-up GoCardless account to get started.

You can be up and running in minutes, with the user-friendly merchant dashboard enabling you to quickly and easily set up payments in just a few clicks.

Payment collection is in US dollars - your customer's local currency. GoCardless credits your dollar account (if you already have one) or automatically converts funds to GBP and deposits directly in your UK bank account.

"We were ready to go within 24 - 48 hours, it was very, very easy." - Lee Drayton, Managing Director, LD Fitness

End Late Payments Through Automation

With GoCardless, you'll never wait for payments again!

With SMEs owed an average of £8500 at any given time, research has repeatedly shown that late payments are a significant issue in the UK.

GoCardless has been able to almost entirely eliminate the late payments issue by enabling merchants to collect payments automatically on scheduled dates.

To collect payments from US customers, you can simply schedule the payment for your required date and notify your customer in just a few clicks.

Once your customer has approved the ACH Debit mandate, no further action is required. The funds will be pulled automatically from the customer's US account in Dollars on the scheduled date. This means that you get paid on time, every time!

Research has shown that 78% of SMEs using GoCardless have reduced average debtor days and that GoCardless merchants get paid 47% faster than the average SME.

"Overdue invoices are virtually non-existent, and that makes us happy!" - George Ford Director, Veriphy.

No More Chasing Late Payments

Save time chasing payments

Late payments, as well as having a negative effect on cash flow, also present a time cost to small businesses. According to research, UK SMEs average 30 hours a month spent chasing late payments.

However, GoCardless small business users spend only 2.6 hours per month managing late or failed payments - 90% less time than the average business!

"This has saved us a whole person's salary." - James McGlade, Founder, Growth Alliance

Commission-Free Currency Conversion

Best possible currency conversion rates!

Another cost of processing international payments is that of currency conversion. The expense of doing business internationally is increased as banks, and other foreign exchange providers take a cut of each currency transaction.

However, GoCardless charges merchants no commission on currency conversion. Using the real exchange rate powered by Wise, GoCardless provides merchants with the best possible value when converting from Dollars to GBP.

"The fees for taking international payments with GoCardless are much lower than other providers." - Joe Webster, Global E-Commerce Experts.

Reduce Time Spent on Financial Admin

Save time on tedious manual admin

Payments admin such as raising and sending invoices, bank reconciliation, and credit control take up a lot of time and are tedious and expensive for businesses.

Findings in a YouGov survey highlighted that SMEs generally dedicate in excess of 12 hours a month for regular payments admin such as invoicing, accounting, expenses, budgeting, and forecasting.

However, businesses using GoCardless can automate payment collection, reconciliation, and other tasks, spending 59% less time than the average business managing payment admin.

"Automating payments for a fraction of the cost of card payments is a massive win for us." - Lee Mellon, Head of IT, Cripps & Co

Super-Simple to Get Started With GoCardless

Free to get started, simple to set up payments

There are no setup costs or contracts required to start using GoCardless. The user-friendly merchant dashboard makes it super simple to set up payments in just a few clicks.

You can take advantage of our pay-as-you-go pricing to create your account and start onboarding customers today. Click here to get started.

"The simplicity of GoCardless was just a wonderful, wonderful surprise. It is brilliant." - Matt Zina Principal, Matt Zina Acting

GoCardless Makes Life Easier

GoCardless customers save stress, time, and money

Pete Nicholls, a GoCardless customer, speaks about how GoCardless enables his business to easily collect payments from international customers and ensures he gets paid on time eliminating the need to chase late payments.