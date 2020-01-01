Latest articles

Skip to content
2 min readBusiness Management

Horizontal Equity vs Vertical Equity

What you need to know about horizontal equity, vertical equity and taxation.

3 min readFinance

What is a Bridging Loan?

How do bridging loans affect your finances and keep your cash flow moving

2 min readBusiness Management

How to Adhere to GDPR - Top 5 Best Practices

See how easy it is to adhere to GDPR legislation with these top 5 best practices

2 min readBusiness Management

How to Appeal to the Tax Tribunal

How to appeal to the tax tribunal if you disagree with a decision made by HMRC

2 min readAccountants

What is a positive correlation?

Learn more about how variables relate to one another with positive correlation

2 min readAccountants

Fixed cost: definition, formula and examples

Learn what falls under the category of a fixed cost in business expenses

2 min readFinance

What is investment banking?

What does an investment banker do? Find out how investment banking works

2 min readPayments

Should you be thinking about recurring payment intelligence in a post-COVID world?

Insights from the GoCardless CPO's appearance on the IBS Intelligence podcast.

2 min readAccountants

Variable cost: definition, formula and examples

Find out what goes into the variable cost formula, with examples

2 min readGrowth

Why is business networking important?

Make valuable new connections with business networking events

2 min readBusiness Management

8 small business survival tips for 2021

Make sure your business thrives this year with our small business survival tips

2 min readPayments

Solving the issue of missed payments

No one likes chasing down a missed payment

3 min readBusiness Management

How to develop a procurement strategy

Develop an effective procurement strategy that aligns with your business goals

3 min readCash flow

5 solutions to cash flow problems

Explore our cash flow solutions for small businesses, right here

3 min readBusiness Management

Effective ways to make your business more sustainable

Sustainability has become a fundamental part of what makes a successful business

2 min readBusiness Management

The benefits of an employee database management system

Find out how an employee database management system could be a gamechanger

2 min readBusiness Management

What is a perpetual inventory system?

Why count stock manually when a perpetual system can do it for you?

2 min readFinance

What is cost recovery?

Could the cost recovery method help you with unreliable payments?

2 min readAccountants

What Is a Multi-Step Income Statement?

Should you be taking extra steps to make a multi-step income statement?

2 min readFinance

What is solvency?

A company must be financially solvent if it hopes to survive

3 min readFinance

Business valuation: how to value your business

Learn how to put a price tag on your company with a business valuation.

3 min readGlobal Payments

Payments across borders: how to make international payments

Keep track of your money overseas with international payment systems

3 min readFinance

Asset management: definition and examples

Find out how to track your company’s assets with an asset management system

2 min readBusiness Management

How to negotiate a low credit card rate

Learn how to reduce your credit card interest rates, right here.

