Latest articles
2 min readBusiness ManagementHorizontal Equity vs Vertical Equity
What you need to know about horizontal equity, vertical equity and taxation.
3 min readFinanceWhat is a Bridging Loan?
How do bridging loans affect your finances and keep your cash flow moving
2 min readBusiness ManagementHow to Adhere to GDPR - Top 5 Best Practices
See how easy it is to adhere to GDPR legislation with these top 5 best practices
2 min readBusiness ManagementHow to Appeal to the Tax Tribunal
How to appeal to the tax tribunal if you disagree with a decision made by HMRC
2 min readAccountantsWhat is a positive correlation?
Learn more about how variables relate to one another with positive correlation
2 min readAccountantsFixed cost: definition, formula and examples
Learn what falls under the category of a fixed cost in business expenses
2 min readFinanceWhat is investment banking?
What does an investment banker do? Find out how investment banking works
2 min readPaymentsShould you be thinking about recurring payment intelligence in a post-COVID world?
Insights from the GoCardless CPO's appearance on the IBS Intelligence podcast.
2 min readAccountantsVariable cost: definition, formula and examples
Find out what goes into the variable cost formula, with examples
2 min readGrowthWhy is business networking important?
Make valuable new connections with business networking events
2 min readBusiness Management8 small business survival tips for 2021
Make sure your business thrives this year with our small business survival tips
3 min readBusiness ManagementHow to develop a procurement strategy
Develop an effective procurement strategy that aligns with your business goals
3 min readCash flow5 solutions to cash flow problems
Explore our cash flow solutions for small businesses, right here
3 min readBusiness ManagementEffective ways to make your business more sustainable
Sustainability has become a fundamental part of what makes a successful business
2 min readBusiness ManagementThe benefits of an employee database management system
Find out how an employee database management system could be a gamechanger
2 min readBusiness ManagementWhat is a perpetual inventory system?
Why count stock manually when a perpetual system can do it for you?
2 min readFinanceWhat is cost recovery?
Could the cost recovery method help you with unreliable payments?
2 min readAccountantsWhat Is a Multi-Step Income Statement?
Should you be taking extra steps to make a multi-step income statement?
3 min readFinanceBusiness valuation: how to value your business
Learn how to put a price tag on your company with a business valuation.
3 min readGlobal PaymentsPayments across borders: how to make international payments
Keep track of your money overseas with international payment systems
3 min readFinanceAsset management: definition and examples
Find out how to track your company’s assets with an asset management system
2 min readBusiness ManagementHow to negotiate a low credit card rate
Learn how to reduce your credit card interest rates, right here.