How To Pay Online Without A Credit Card

In the early days of the internet, online shoppers were advised to use credit cards for safety. Thankfully, both the stability and security of the internet have vastly improved since then. Now there are several ways to pay without a card if you’re online. Here is a quick guide to the main ones.

Debit card

If merchants can take payment by credit card, they can also take payment by debit card. If you’re uncomfortable using your regular debit card on the internet, you can use a prepaid debit card. Some of these are use-once cards (such as gift cards). Many, however, can be reloaded for continual use.

Prepaid debit cards can also be useful if you like to shop at international stores. You can buy a prepaid debit card in the merchant’s currency. This can get you a more favourable exchange rate. Using regular debit (and credit) cards at international stores can get expensive due to the fees involved.

Direct debit

Direct debit used to be for recurring payments only. Now, however, it’s increasingly being used simply as one way of paying online without a debit card or credit card. With the GoCardless Instant Bank Payment service, you can pay for online purchases quickly, easily and securely.

One key difference between the Instant Bank Payment service and regular Direct Debits is that your payment authorisation is only valid for a single transaction. The only exception to this is if the merchant explicitly asks your permission to charge you for future transactions.

Payment Apps (E-Wallets)

There are now too many payment apps (E-Wallets) to provide a complete list here. The most famous ones are PayPal, Apple Pay and Google Pay.

The basic functionality of these payment apps tends to be similar. You load them with funds from your bank account and/or receive funds from other sources. You then use these funds to make purchases and/or transfer them to your bank account.

These apps differentiate themselves from each other through a combination of marketing, value-add services and charges. PayPal, for example, now supports cryptocurrency. One point to keep in mind, however, is that merchant support for payment apps can be highly variable.

Gift cards

You can buy gift cards in real-world stores and use them for online payment. The downside to this is that these cards are typically sold in standardised amounts (such as £5/£10/£20). This means you may end up needing to top up the funds by another method or leave funds on the card.

If you do end up with funds left on your card, you can usually spend them at the retailer’s real-world store. This allows you to pay any extra by real-world payment methods.

Reward points

If you have a reward card with a retailer, you can often pay online using your reward points. This can be a convenient way to use them up.

Bank transfer

Some merchants accept bank transfers although you may have to ask specifically. Paying online through bank transfer is often slow and cumbersome. You may have to contact the merchant to get their bank details, and you’ll often need a reference, too. You’ll also need to set up the transfer in your own bank.

When you do set up the transfer, it’s vital you enter all the details correctly. It is extremely difficult (and sometimes impossible) to retrieve funds if they are sent to the wrong account. Furthermore, you need to be totally confident in the merchant as there is currently no meaningful payer protection when using bank transfers.

Cryptocurrency

It’s still unusual for merchants to accept cryptocurrency, but some do. Keep in mind, however, that cryptocurrency is essentially digital cash. It is therefore advisable only to use this method of payment if you are totally sure you can trust the other party.

Pay on delivery

It’s sometimes possible to pay for goods on delivery. In fact, it’s actually common practice in sectors such as food delivery.

We can help

If you’re interested in finding out more about how to pay online without a credit card, then get in touch with our financial experts. Find out how GoCardless can help you with ad hoc payments or recurring payments.