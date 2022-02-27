LONDON, 28 February, 2022 - FinDock is pleased to announce its partnership and newly added open banking integration with GoCardless, a leading fintech in direct bank payment solutions.

“We’re on a mission to take the pain out of getting paid, and we’re proud to partner with FinDock which unlocks Salesforce for end-to-end payments management. Now, users can further realise the benefits of FinDock, with added automation and cost efficiencies," says Karl Stjernstrom, Head of Global Enterprise Partnerships at GoCardless. “As we continue to combine our global bank debit network with open banking technology, Salesforce customers will be among the first to access the latest account-to-account solutions via FinDock, those that let payments flow freely, without cards, expiration dates or extra costs."

The FinDock and GoCardless integration allows users to switch on GoCardless as a payment processor directly in their Salesforce environment. From there, merchants can collect one-off and recurring payments directly from their customers’ bank accounts through GoCardless via FinDock.

This means that complex processes, such as direct debit mandate management, compliance notifications and collections can all be automated, saving organisations considerable time and cost. The GoCardless integration works seamlessly across FinDock’s data model, which means payment data becomes CRM data, accessible and actionable across all Salesforce Clouds and industry solutions, making it even easier to deliver personalised payment experiences and drive more efficiencies in payments management.In addition, the combination of instant payments through open banking and regular collections through direct debit enables merchants to craft sophisticated payment strategies, optimising for conversion, cost, fraud protection and more.

“FinDock is continuously looking at trends to understand market needs and extend FinDock to better serve our customers.” says Stefan van der Knaap, Head of Product at FinDock. “With FinDock and GoCardless, users benefit from automated end-to-end direct debit and instant payment management, available out-of-the-box across 30+ markets, with FinDock bringing this right to the heart of Salesforce.”

Using GoCardless in FinDock

To switch on GoCardless as a payment processor in Salesforce, users simply dock GoCardless using the FinDock payment switch. FinDock makes it easy to dock different payment processors so users are never locked into any one payment processor - you can mix and match, optimising and adapting as your organisation grows or your customers’ payment preferences change.

Take a look at FinDock Docs to learn more about how to get started using GoCardless and FinDock.

Notes to Editors

About FinDock:

FinDock is a Salesforce Native AppExchange app that unlocks payments on the Salesforce Customer 360 Platform. As payment methods and channels preferences diversify, organisations need to be agile in order to meet customer demands now and in the future.

With a robust payments architecture and technology to control payments management, FinDock enables any organisation to capture, process, and reconcile all payments directly in Salesforce. And with centralised control and unified payment data in your CRM profile, you’ll not only be able to drive operational efficiencies but also deliver more meaningful payment journeys - no matter what your customers look like.

About GoCardless

GoCardless is a global leader in direct bank payment solutions, making it easy to collect both recurring and one-off payments directly from customers' bank accounts through direct debit and open banking. The GoCardless global payments network and technology platform take the pain out of getting paid for 70,000 businesses worldwide, from multinational corporations to small businesses. Each year GoCardless processes over US$30 billion of payments across more than 30 countries. GoCardless is headquartered in the UK, with additional offices in Australia, France, Germany and the United States. For more information, please visit www.gocardless.com and follow us on Twitter @GoCardless.