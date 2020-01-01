Skip to content
GoCardless for FinDock

Collect your payments from Salesforce.

Easily collect and automate your bank debit processing and subscriptions directly from within Salesforce.

Make payments a customer-centric process
  • Unify & enrich CRM data

    Get a complete 360 degree view of payments in CRM and a deeper understanding of customer payment preferences and history.

  • Maximise donor revenue

    Benefit from GoCardless’s fully automated, intelligent retries that reduce payment failures by 76%.

  • Reduce your total costs

    On average, the Total Cost of payment collection processes are equivalent to 3% of your revenue, with nearly two-thirds of this cost due to resource time associated with reconciliation, chasing missed payments and managing legacy bank debit processes.

  • Reduce complexity with one integration

    Leverage GoCardless to take automated bank-bank payments in over 30 countries, as well as take instant payments via open banking.

Trusted by 70,000 businesses worldwide

Scale recurring donations

“When your engineers actively want to integrate with GoCardless, you know it’s a scalable solution”

Increased member base

“Before Switching we had 5,300 members, now we have 13,000”

Putting customers first 

“I knew with GoCardless, I was future proofing payments”

Seamless donor experience

“Wellchild has had a 47% increase of online donations since integrating GoCardless” 

Cost-effective · Intuitive to use

“We chose GoCardless over other payment providers because it ticked all the boxes - automated, affordable, and easy to use.”

HOW IT WORK

Get a tour of how GoCardless works with Findock

"We use FinDock to automate our payment collections from customers via GoCardless into Salesforce. We switched it on, it started to work and everything happens automatically each month, even with a change in staffing responsibility at our end"
Matt Harrison, Deputy CEO at Homeless Link.

Resources

Recover, on average, 76% of failed payments.

Bank Debit for charities and fundraising organisations

Boosting charities with Bank Debit, technology – and more millennial donors

30% of your churn is involuntary

Ready to get started?

Easily collect and automate your recurring payments directly from within FinDock