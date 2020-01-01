GoCardless for FinDock
Collect your payments from Salesforce.
Easily collect and automate your bank debit processing and subscriptions directly from within Salesforce.
Make payments a customer-centric process
Unify & enrich CRM data
Get a complete 360 degree view of payments in CRM and a deeper understanding of customer payment preferences and history.
Maximise donor revenue
Benefit from GoCardless’s fully automated, intelligent retries that reduce payment failures by 76%.
Reduce your total costs
On average, the Total Cost of payment collection processes are equivalent to 3% of your revenue, with nearly two-thirds of this cost due to resource time associated with reconciliation, chasing missed payments and managing legacy bank debit processes.
Reduce complexity with one integration
Leverage GoCardless to take automated bank-bank payments in over 30 countries, as well as take instant payments via open banking.
Trusted by 70,000 businesses worldwide
HOW IT WORK
Get a tour of how GoCardless works with Findock
"We use FinDock to automate our payment collections from customers via GoCardless into Salesforce. We switched it on, it started to work and everything happens automatically each month, even with a change in staffing responsibility at our end"
Matt Harrison, Deputy CEO at Homeless Link.
