Latest articles

2 min readBusiness Management

How to develop an effective go-to-market strategy

Make sure your new launch is a success with a go-to-market strategy

2 min readAccountants

What is a suspense account?

A suspense account is essential for holding unknown amounts

2 min readFinance

A guide to sinking funds

What are sinking funds? Find out everything you need to know, right here

2 min readAccountants

Double-entry bookkeeping explained

Learn how to take your finances seriously with double-entry bookkeeping

2 min readSubscription

What is lead velocity rate (LVR)?

Track growth in real-time using the lead velocity rate, or LVR

2 min readAccountants

What is accelerated depreciation?

Find out if the accelerated depreciation method makes sense for your business

2 min readBusiness Management

What is customer segmentation analysis?

Focus your resources by performing a customer segmentation analysis.

2 min readBusiness Management

How to develop an effective customer experience strategy

2 min readAccountants

What is an internal audit?

An internal audit could keep your business on track. Here’s how.

3 min readAccountants

A guide to the retail inventory method (RIM)

Is the retail inventory method useful for your business?

3 min readBusiness Management

What is technical debt?

Learn more about the pros and cons of technical debt

2 min readAccountants

What is reserve accounting?

Reserves are profits that have been set aside for a specific purpose

2 min readAccountants

What is operating leverage?

Operating leverage reveals what percentage of your total costs are fixed

2 min readAccountants

How can aging of accounts receivable help your business?

Aging reports for accounts receivable can help improve your financial health

2 min readFinance

What is mezzanine financing?

Learn about mezzanine financing, a hybrid loan option for small businesses

2 min readBusiness Management

What is business consolidation?

Business consolidation can help cut costs and improve operational efficiency

4 min readAccountants

What is a compliance audit?

A compliance audit can keep your business above board. Here’s how

2 min readAccountants

What is an operational audit?

Is it time for your business to undergo an operational audit? Find out here.

2 min readFinance

What is forward rate?

Learn more about the forward rate equation with our simple guide

2 min readFinance

What is compound interest?

Find out how compound interest can grow your savings even faster

2 min readFinance

Burn Rate: what it is and how to calculate it

Find out how much cash your business is burning through

3 min readAccountants

An Accounting Cycle Guide

The accounting cycle is something every business needs to know.

3 min readRegulations

What is Personally Identifiable Information (PII)?

Find out how to protect personally identifiable information (PII)

2 min readFinance

What Is the Cost of Sales?

The cost of sales refers to the direct costs incurred when manufacturing goods.

