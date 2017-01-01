Latest articles
2 min readAccountantsIFRS vs. GAAP: what’s the difference?
Understand the key IFRS vs. GAAP differences with our comprehensive guide
2 min readBusiness ManagementWhat is share of wallet (SOW)?
Share of wallet refers to the amount that consumers spend on a particular brand
3 min readAccountantsWhat Are Assets in Accounting?
How many types of assets in accounting are there? Find out here.
2 min readAccountantsWhat is the last in, first out (LIFO) method?
LIFO assumes that the last item of inventory purchased will be the first sold
2 min readFinanceWhat is fintech?
Get the inside track on the fintech industry with our comprehensive guide
3 min readAccountantsIncome Statement
Income statements are one of the most important financial documents
2 min readAccountantsWhat Is Absorption Costing?
Learn how to work out absorption costing with our definitive guide
2 min readFinanceWhat is a growing perpetuity?
A growing perpetuity is a cash flow expected to grow forever at a steady rate
2 min readAccountantsWhat Are Accrued Liabilities?
Accrued liabilities are expenses you’ve incurred but haven’t been billed for
2 min readAccountantsHow to Improve Your Billing Process
Improve your company’s customer billing process with five simple steps
2 min readAccountantsWhat are basic accounting adjusting entries?
Adjusting entries let you adjust revenues and expenses to the correct period
2 min readPaymentsACH vs. Credit Cards
When it comes to ACH vs credit cards, there are several significant differences
2 min readGrowthWhat Is Product-Market Fit?
Learn how to achieve product-market fit with our comprehensive guide
2 min readFinanceWhat is portfolio diversification?
Explore the effects of diversification on portfolio risk with our simple guide
2 min readFinanceWhat Is Venture Debt?
Venture debt is a form of debt financing aimed at early-stage companies
2 min readAccountantsWhat is bank reconciliation?
Learn how to do bank reconciliation, step by step, with our handy guide
2 min readBusiness ManagementWhat is reverse factoring?
Explore the reverse factoring process with our simple guide
2 min readBusiness ManagementWhat is a receivable management service?
Get the inside track on accounts receivable management services, right here.
2 min readAccountantsWhat Is a Financial Audit?
Financial audits provide an objective evaluation of your financial position
2 min readAccountantsWhat is an addenda record?
Addenda records are a type of ACH record. Read on to find out more
2 min readRegulationsWhat is a letter of intent?
Letters of intent are documents declaring an intention to enter into a contract
2 min readFinanceWhat is return on equity (ROE)?
Return on equity reveals your net income in comparison to shareholder equity
2 min readFinanceWhat is the Relative Strength Index (RSI)?
The Relative Strength Index (RSI) is used to measure price changes
2 min readAccountantsWhat is an onerous contract?
Onerous contracts are contracts that cost more to fulfil than you’ll get back