Skip to content
Go to GoCardless homepage
Pricing
LoginSign up
BreadcrumbResources

Latest articles

2 min readAccountants

How to Calculate Net Present Value (NPV)

Calculating NPV? Here’s our net present value formula.

2 min readAccountants

How to calculate WACC (weighted average cost of capital)

Learn how to calculate your business’s weighted average cost of capital.

3 min readGrowth

How to develop an effective annual plan

Find out how to make an annual operating plan with our simple guide.

3 min readSubscription

Advantages & disadvantages of Software as a Service (SaaS)

Thinking about moving to the cloud? Here are the pros and cons.

3 min readSubscription

The difference between IaaS, PaaS, and SaaS

Find out more about IaaS, PaaS, and SaaS services with our handy guide.

2 min readAccountants

What does days payable outstanding mean?

Find out how to calculate days payable outstanding, and more.

2 min readGlobal Payments

5 key steps to taking your business global

Want to learn how to take your business global? Here’s how to do it.

3 min readGlobal Payments

An introduction to generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP)

GAAP standardizes and regulates accounting across different industries.

2 min readAccountants

An introduction to international financial reporting standards (IFRS)

IFRS provides an accounting framework for international businesses.

4 min readCash flow

Cash Flow Statement: Definition, Methodology & Examples

Find out everything you need to know about how to prepare a cash flow statement.

3 min readAccountants

What is depreciation in accounting?

Explore the importance of depreciation in accounting, right here.

2 min readPayments

What is a prepayment?

A prepayment is money paid in advance for business costs. Find out more.

3 min read

Scaleup is a marathon, not a sprint says Carlos Gonzalez-Cadenas, COO GoCardless

COO Carlos Gonzalez-Cadena on his experience scaling global companies.

2 min readSubscription

A SaaS guide to subscription management

Our comprehensive overview of SaaS subscription management.

3 min readGrowth

How to register a company in Australia

Want to know how to register a company in Australia? Get the scoop.

1 min readGoCardless

13 March update: COVID-19 precautions

Steps we're taking to ensure the safety of staff and continuity of our service.

2 min readCash flow

What is accounts payable and receivable process

What is the accounts payable and receivable process? Learn more here.

2 min readCash flow

What’s the Difference Between Cash Flow and Profit?

Cash flow and profit are very different, and if you’re a business owner...

2 min readSubscription

ERP system checklist: how to select an ERP system

A guide on how to select an ERP system for your business.

2 min readAccountants

Guide to the provision for doubtful debts

We break down how to calculate the provision for bad and doubtful debts.

2 min readCash flow

Operating cash flow ratio formula

Learn how to calculate operating cash flow ratio right here.

2 min readCash flow

Setting SMART Goals for Accounts Receivable

Improve your accounts receivable processes with objectives and goals...

3 min readCash flow

Top 8 Accounts Receivable Process Improvement Ideas

Our top 8 tactics for improving your business' Accounts Receivable processes.

3 min readFinance

A small business guide to merchant services

Learn more about the best merchant services for small businesses in Australia.