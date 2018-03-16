Families of GoCardless

Supporting the work life balance of our employees

How GoCardless supports families

Flexible working

We offer flexible working hours and occasional remote working for all our employees. So, whether it’s going to see your kid’s play or being there for school runs – you can dedicate time to what matters.

Employee benefits

We offer benefits, for example: private health insurance (incl. pre-existing conditions), income protection, life insurance, maternity, paternity and shared parental pay, and an Employee Assistance Programme (EAP).

Office space

Our office is designed to help people continue doing great work. We have a quiet room that can be used for expressing or meditation and prayer. We also have a changing table and kid friendly activities for visiting families.

GoCardless allows me the flexibility to balance an executive role as CFO with being a mum to two girls. The flexibility means I am able to fully commit to my role without worrying about disappointing my daughters by not being at key school events.

Catherine Birkett, CFO
1

Sharing the news

  • A new arrival is always celebrated at GoCardless and we support employees to balance work with new commitments.

    Here's what to expect from us:

2

Before the arrival

Our People Partners and managers discuss our parental policies with each employee.

  • Flexible working Antenatal appointments, using shared parental leave, and return to work.
  • Office space We assess your workstation to make sure you're comfortable.
3

Parental leave

We offer enhanced parental policies:

  • Primary parent and carer leave 12 weeks full pay and 6 weeks half-pay.
  • Paternity and secondary parent leave 6 weeks full pay.

We also offer:

  • Shared parental leave Statutory leave and pay.
4

Returning to work

Our People Partners and managers make sure new parents can comfortably ease back into work.

  • Re-onboarding A welcome pack and tailored sessions to find out about any changes or updates.
  • New ways of working From working from home to trialing reduced hours arrangements.
5

Continuous Support

At GoCardless, parents share a network to support each other.

  • A dedicated network Get support and share advice. From family-friendly holidays to new buggies.
  • Inclusive events We organise a range of family friendly events, including parent's and carer's day.

The kids absolutely loved the parents and carers day and now have a totally unrealistic sense of what a real job is 😉

Jon, Senior Manager, BI

"Being a first-time father is scary enough. The enhanced parental leave gave me the chance to support my wife and to get to know my daughter in the most precious stages of her life."

Mark, Director of Talent

“When a member of your team returns after parental leave, things may have changed. It’s important to have a structure to ease back in and give them the flexibility to set their own pace."

Matt, Design Manager

"My team and manager have been incredibly supportive - I can work remotely and they've been very helpful and made sure I have everything I need to express breast milk at work.”

Blanca, Product Designer

Join the team

Search careers
Connect with us

Solutions

Help & resources

About GoCardless

Contact us

Sales Contact sales +44 20 8338 9539

Support Request support +44 20 8338 9540

Seen 'GoCardless LTD' on your bank statement? Learn more

GoCardless Ltd., Sutton Yard, 65 Goswell Road, London, EC1V 7EN, United Kingdom

GoCardless (company registration number 07495895) is authorised by the Financial Conduct Authority under the Payment Services Regulations 2017, registration number 597190, for the provision of payment services.

GoCardless SAS, 23-25 Avenue Mac-Mahon, Paris, 75017, France

GoCardless SAS, an affiliate of GoCardless Ltd (company registration number 834 422 180, R.C.S. PARIS), is authorised by the ACPR (French Prudential Supervision and Resolution Authority), Bank Code (CIB) 17118, for the provision of payment services.

Currently viewing