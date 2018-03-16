Collect subscriptions and recurring fees
We offer flexible working hours and occasional remote working for all our employees. So, whether it’s going to see your kid’s play or being there for school runs – you can dedicate time to what matters.
We offer benefits, for example: private health insurance (incl. pre-existing conditions), income protection, life insurance, maternity, paternity and shared parental pay, and an Employee Assistance Programme (EAP).
Our office is designed to help people continue doing great work. We have a quiet room that can be used for expressing or meditation and prayer. We also have a changing table and kid friendly activities for visiting families.
GoCardless allows me the flexibility to balance an executive role as CFO with being a mum to two girls. The flexibility means I am able to fully commit to my role without worrying about disappointing my daughters by not being at key school events.Catherine Birkett, CFO
A new arrival is always celebrated at GoCardless and we support employees to balance work with new commitments.
Here's what to expect from us:
Our People Partners and managers discuss our parental policies with each employee.
We offer enhanced parental policies:
We also offer:
Our People Partners and managers make sure new parents can comfortably ease back into work.
At GoCardless, parents share a network to support each other.
The kids absolutely loved the parents and carers day and now have a totally unrealistic sense of what a real job is 😉Jon, Senior Manager, BI
