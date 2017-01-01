Families of GoCardless
Supporting the work life balance of our employees as we establish the world’s first bank payment network.
GoCardless allows me the flexibility to balance an executive role as CFO with being a mum to two girls. The flexibility means I am able to fully commit to my role without worrying about disappointing my daughters by not being at key school events.
Catherine Birkett, CFO
How GoCardless supports families
Flexibility that suits you
We offer flexible working hours and remote working for all our employees. So, whether it’s going to see your kid’s play, being there for school runs, or just the unexpected twists and turns of family life – you can dedicate time to what matters.
Better benefits
We offer a range of benefits to our employees. These include: private health insurance (incl. pre-existing conditions), income protection, life insurance, maternity, paternity and shared parental pay, and an Employee Assistance Programme (EAP).
A place to call work
Our office is designed to help people continue doing great work. We have a quiet room that can be used for expressing or meditation and prayer. We also have a changing table and kid friendly activities for visiting families.
Welcome from day one
A new arrival is always celebrated at GoCardless and we support employees to balance work with new commitments.
Our People Partners and managers discuss our parental policies with each employee.
Flexible working.
Antenatal appointments, using shared parental leave, and return to work.
Office space We assess your workstation to make sure you're comfortable.
The kids absolutely loved the parent’s and carer’s day and now have a totally unrealistic sense of what a real job is 😉!
Jon, Senior Manager, BI
GoCardless parents
"Being a first-time father is scary enough. The enhanced parental leave gave me the chance to support my wife and to get to know my daughter in the most precious stages of her life."
Mark, Director of Talent
“When a member of your team returns after parental leave, things may have changed. It’s important to have a structure to ease back in and give them the flexibility to set their own pace."
Matt, Design Manager
"My team and manager have been incredibly supportive - I can work remotely and they've been very helpful and made sure I have everything I need to express breast milk at work.”
Blanca, Product Designer
Join the team
Be part of building the first ever global bank payment network.