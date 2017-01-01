Skip to content
Families of GoCardless
Families of GoCardless

GoCardless allows me the flexibility to balance an executive role as CFO with being a mum to two girls. The flexibility means I am able to fully commit to my role without worrying about disappointing my daughters by not being at key school events.

Catherine Birkett, CFO

How GoCardless supports families

Flexibility that suits you

Flexibility that suits you

We offer flexible working hours and remote working for all our employees. So, whether it’s going to see your kid’s play, being there for school runs, or just the unexpected twists and turns of family life – you can dedicate time to what matters.

Better benefits

Better benefits

We offer a range of benefits to our employees. These include: private health insurance (incl. pre-existing conditions), income protection, life insurance, maternity, paternity and shared parental pay, and an Employee Assistance Programme (EAP).

A place to call work

A place to call work

Our office is designed to help people continue doing great work. We have a quiet room that can be used for expressing or meditation and prayer. We also have a changing table and kid friendly activities for visiting families.

Welcome from day one

A new arrival is always celebrated at GoCardless and we support employees to balance work with new commitments.

Before your arrival

 The kids absolutely loved the parent’s and carer’s day and now have a totally unrealistic sense of what a real job is 😉!

Jon, Senior Manager, BI

GoCardless parents

"Being a first-time father is scary enough. The enhanced parental leave gave me the chance to support my wife and to get to know my daughter in the most precious stages of her life."

Mark, Director of Talent

“When a member of your team returns after parental leave, things may have changed. It’s important to have a structure to ease back in and give them the flexibility to set their own pace."

Matt, Design Manager

"My team and manager have been incredibly supportive - I can work remotely and they've been very helpful and made sure I have everything I need to express breast milk at work.”

Blanca, Product Designer

