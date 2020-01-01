OUR CUSTOMER TEAM

Hassan

Developer Support Supervisor

An API integration is a great way to ensure GoCardless fits seamlessly into your systems and processes, and within your broader client experience. With the complexities that integrations often entail though, it’s no surprise that a help in the right direction is sometimes needed, and Hassan is here to ensure you're back on track as quickly as possible. When he’s not helping our customers with their queries, he’s training our team on our API, implementing new support processes to improve efficiencies and experience, and making sure our team have everything they need to maintain the high service standards we hold ourselves to.