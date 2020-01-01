OUR CUSTOMER TEAM
Our team is filled with people who are hugely passionate about delivering a world class experience to our customers.
Freya
Customer Success Manager
Building relationships is integral to how we do customer success here at GoCardless, and Freya is no exception to this. She works closely with our Enterprise customers to ensure GoCardless is aligned with their objectives and that we’re both working towards the same goals. She provides regular industry insights to key stakeholders, advises on best practice, and ensures their payment strategies are fully optimised so they can derive maximum value from our product in both the short and long-term.
"I want to ensure your continued success with GoCardless, in the context of your company objectives. By actively engaging with me as your CSM, you will realise the value of GoCardless quicker, and see the return on your investment."
Jacqueline
Global Implementation Manager
Working alongside our customers in the early stages of their GoCardless journey, Jacqueline is on hand to ensure the set up process is as simple and straightforward as possible. Whether advising on how best to integrate GoCardless into existing systems, ensuring a smooth transition of existing clients, getting regulatory approval for custom experience components, or training new users on the product, as an onboarding specialist Jacqueline will make sure you're putting your best foot forward as you begin your journey with us.
"My aim is for every customer to complete their onboarding thinking this was the easiest payment solution they've ever implemented and that GoCardless is solving problems they never even knew they had!"
Ciprian
Customer Support Advocate
Ciprian works on the frontline of our customer support team and thrives on helping our customers get their queries resolved and back to business as quickly as possible. His drive to stay up-to-date on our product and processes is second to none, and when he’s not helping our customers resolve any issues they face, he’s helping newer team members get up to speed and documenting processes so that we can be as efficient as possible and focus on delivering the best experience we can.
"I may be biased but we definitely have the best customers here at GoCardless and I love being able to help them each and every day. Having an opportunity to put a smile on someone's face is something I'll never get tired of!"
Hassan
Developer Support Supervisor
An API integration is a great way to ensure GoCardless fits seamlessly into your systems and processes, and within your broader client experience. With the complexities that integrations often entail though, it’s no surprise that a help in the right direction is sometimes needed, and Hassan is here to ensure you're back on track as quickly as possible. When he’s not helping our customers with their queries, he’s training our team on our API, implementing new support processes to improve efficiencies and experience, and making sure our team have everything they need to maintain the high service standards we hold ourselves to.
"I want every customer to have a great experience when coming to us for support, and this means taking a personalised approach to each individual query. I love educating our customers on our product, especially when they reach that 'Aha!' moment and everything comes together!"
Stephanie
Account Enablement Manager
Steph is an expert in using GoCardless and, through the range of enablement services we offer, helps our customers get the most from our product and accelerate their success. Our most popular of these services is our payment health check, where Steph conducts a comprehensive review of your account setup and processes and follows up with a set of actionable recommendations that you can use to maximise the benefits of using GoCardless.
"My mission is to help our customers use GoCardless to its fullest, in the best way for their business, so that it just works for them, hassle free."
