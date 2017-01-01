OUR CUSTOMER TEAM

Amy

Partner Support Specialist

Partners are an integral part of our GoCardless ecosystem and the softwares they provide deliver real value to their users by providing tools and services that cater to specific business needs. With the intricacies and nuances that connected partner integrations can include, a help in the right direction is sometimes needed, and Amy is here to help get you back on track as quickly as possible. When she’s not helping our customers with their queries, Amy can be found training our team on partner softwares, implementing new support processes to improve efficiencies and experience, and making sure our team have everything they need to maintain the high service standards we hold ourselves to.