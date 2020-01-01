Skip to content
Go to GoCardless homepage
Pricing
LoginSign up
BreadcrumbResources

Business Management

2 min readBusiness Management

Maximizing revenue for your SaaS businesses — 5 top tips

A definitive list all SaaS businesses should implement to maximize total revenue

3 min readBusiness Management

Project management mistakes: what, why, and how to avoid them

Learn how to prevent the most common project management mistakes

2 min readBusiness Management

What is a business mentor?

The role of a business mentor is to offer advice, guidance, and support

2 min readBusiness Management

Ageism in the Workplace

Ageism isn’t always direct. Learn more about ageism in the workplace

2 min readBusiness Management

What is resource management and why is it important?

The importance of resource management and how it can improve your business

2 min readBusiness Management

A Guide to the Critical Path Method

We look at how to implement the critical path method in your project management

2 min readBusiness Management

Customer Success Strategies

How a good customer success plan can improve conversions and customer loyalty

2 min readBusiness Management

How to improve customer loyalty

Building customer loyalty is essential to any business with a goal of growth

4 min readBusiness Management

What is absenteeism?

Absenteeism is habitual absence from work, beyond what is considered acceptable

2 min readBusiness Management

Performance appraisal: definition, methods, and examples

Which performance appraisal methods are best? Find out more

2 min readBusiness Management

The 5 best business insurance offers

Learn more about business insurance offers, including our top picks.

3 min readBusiness Management

Stakeholder analysis: definition, tools, and examples

Stakeholder mapping techniques help you communicate more effectively

3 min readBusiness Management

Top 10 Gantt chart software

Learn how to make the most of Gantt charts with the best software

2 min readBusiness Management

Important leadership skills for 2021

Great leaders are made, not born. Hone your leadership skills with our tips

2 min readBusiness Management

Conducting virtual job interviews

Virtual job interviews: example questions and candidate interviewing tips

2 min readBusiness Management

Managing change in your organization

How to implement a successful change management plan with seven simple steps

2 min readBusiness Management

A Guide to Improving Employee Engagement

How to make sure your employees want to keep working for you

2 min readBusiness Management

Business partnership agreement pros and cons

Can a business partnership agreement kickstart your next business venture?

3 min readBusiness Management

Product life cycle: definition, stages, and examples

How can you effectively manage the product life cycle to maximise profit?

2 min readBusiness Management

What is a line manager?

A line manager bridges the gap between workers and executives

3 min readBusiness Management

Understanding attrition in business

Understanding attrition helps businesses find weaknesses and maintain strengths

3 min readBusiness Management

What do I need to know about hiring employees from abroad?

Are you a licensed Tier 2 sponsor? Here’s how to hire foreign employees

2 min readBusiness Management

Small business vs. large business

Discover the difference between a small and large business

3 min readBusiness Management

What is data management and why is it important?

What can data management tools do for your business? Here’s what to know

Interested in automating the way you get paid? GoCardless can help

Contact sales