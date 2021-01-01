Skip to content
Go to GoCardless homepage
Pricing
Log inSign up
BreadcrumbResources

Business Management

3 min readBusiness Management

What is a merger in business?

Is a merger right for your business? Learn all about mergers and acquisitions

2 min readBusiness Management

The Benefits of Distance Learning for Employees

What are the benefits of distance learning for employees are for your business?

2 min readBusiness Management

What is Gross Misconduct and How to Manage It

Learn about gross misconduct and how to manage it effectively at your business

2 min readBusiness Management

The Best Online Collaboration Tools In 2021

Best online team collaboration tools for business

3 min readBusiness Management

Introduction to the scrum methodology

Learn more about scrum methodology and how it is used in business

2 min readBusiness Management

Top 5 Communication Tools for Remote Work

A guide to optimizing remote work communication

2 min readBusiness Management

How business leaders solve problems

Find out how business leaders solve problems using five simple techniques

3 min readBusiness Management

How cross functional collaboration can work for you

Reconfigure teamwork with a cross functional collaboration framework

2 min readBusiness Management

Top 6 business intelligence tools for 2021

Learn more about how business intelligence software can help you grow

2 min readBusiness Management

A guide to delegating effectively

Delegating isn’t always easy – here’s how to make it work for you

2 min readBusiness Management

Maximizing revenue for your SaaS businesses — 5 top tips

A definitive list all SaaS businesses should implement to maximize total revenue

3 min readBusiness Management

Project management mistakes: what, why, and how to avoid them

Learn how to prevent the most common project management mistakes

2 min readBusiness Management

What is a business mentor?

The role of a business mentor is to offer advice, guidance, and support

2 min readBusiness Management

What is resource management and why is it important?

The importance of resource management and how it can improve your business

2 min readBusiness Management

A Guide to the Critical Path Method

We look at how to implement the critical path method in your project management

2 min readBusiness Management

Customer Success Strategies

How a good customer success plan can improve conversions and customer loyalty

2 min readBusiness Management

How to improve customer loyalty

Building customer loyalty is essential to any business with a goal of growth

4 min readBusiness Management

What is absenteeism?

Absenteeism is habitual absence from work, beyond what is considered acceptable

2 min readBusiness Management

Performance appraisal: definition, methods, and examples

Which performance appraisal methods are best? Find out more

3 min readBusiness Management

Stakeholder analysis: definition, tools, and examples

Stakeholder mapping techniques help you communicate more effectively

3 min readBusiness Management

Top 10 Gantt chart software

Learn how to make the most of Gantt charts with the best software

2 min readBusiness Management

Important leadership skills for 2021

Great leaders are made, not born. Hone your leadership skills with our tips

2 min readBusiness Management

Conducting virtual job interviews

Virtual job interviews: example questions and candidate interviewing tips

2 min readBusiness Management

Managing change in your organization

How to implement a successful change management plan with seven simple steps

Interested in automating the way you get paid? GoCardless can help

Contact sales