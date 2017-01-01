Business Management
2 min readBusiness ManagementWhat Is Lean Management?
Trim the fat from business processes with a lean management system.
2 min readBusiness ManagementNew Hire Onboarding Checklist
Tick all the boxes of employee onboarding with our handy checklist.
2 min readBusiness ManagementBlock Trading Definition & Examples
What is block trading, and how is it carried out? We explain all here!
2 min readBusiness ManagementHow to Improve Client Communication Skills
Improve your client communication skills by keeping in mind 5 simple rules.
3 min readBusiness Management6 Types of Bank Accounts For Small Businesses
Explore the best business bank accounts available
2 min readBusiness ManagementHostile Takeover Definition
As you grow, prepare to defend your company from a hostile corporate takeover.
2 min readBusiness ManagementHubris in Business and Management
Pride comes before a fall – learn how to recognize hubris in business settings.
2 min readBusiness ManagementWhat Is Amalgamation in Business?
What is amalgamation, and how does it differ from acquisitions?
2 min readBusiness ManagementWhat Is a Franchise and How Does it Work?
Franchise definition, types and examples.
3 min readBusiness ManagementHow to Write a Business Proposal
Learn how to create attention-grabbing business proposals with our guide.
2 min readBusiness ManagementSupport for Minority-Owned businesses
Find support for minority-owned businesses with our roundup of resources.
3 min readBusiness ManagementHow Thought Leadership Can Grow a Business
Thought leadership goes beyond trend forecasting. Find out what’s involved.
2 min readBusiness ManagementBest Nonprofit Donor Management Software
Find the best nonprofit software for managing donor lists with our guide.
3 min readBusiness ManagementGuide to QR Codes
Find out how to use a QR code generator to craft a custom QR code.
3 min readBusiness ManagementDiversity and Inclusion in the Workplace
Businesses that embrace diversity and inclusion are better equipped for success.
3 min readBusiness ManagementUnderstanding Independent Contractor Status
An independent contractor isn’t entitled to employee benefits like healthcare.
3 min readBusiness ManagementBuilding a Business Contingency Plan
Many pitfalls in business are avoidable if you have an actionable plan in place.
3 min readBusiness ManagementWhat Is Cognitive Bias?
Cognitive bias is a natural human process – but it can be avoided.
3 min readBusiness ManagementArtificial Intelligence in Project Management
Artificial intelligence is becoming a significant force in project management.
2 min readStarting a BusinessA Guide to Stakeholder Management
Find out how to keep key stakeholders happy with our simple guide.
2 min readBusiness ManagementWhat is professional indemnity insurance?
Find out what professional indemnity insurance could do for you