Skip to content
Go to GoCardless homepage
Pricing
Log inSign up
BreadcrumbResources

Business Management

2 min readBusiness Management

What Is Lean Management?

Trim the fat from business processes with a lean management system.

2 min readBusiness Management

New Hire Onboarding Checklist

Tick all the boxes of employee onboarding with our handy checklist.

2 min readBusiness Management

Block Trading Definition & Examples

What is block trading, and how is it carried out? We explain all here!

2 min readBusiness Management

How to Improve Client Communication Skills

Improve your client communication skills by keeping in mind 5 simple rules.

3 min readBusiness Management

6 Types of Bank Accounts For Small Businesses

Explore the best business bank accounts available

2 min readBusiness Management

Hostile Takeover Definition

As you grow, prepare to defend your company from a hostile corporate takeover.

2 min readBusiness Management

Hubris in Business and Management

Pride comes before a fall – learn how to recognize hubris in business settings.

2 min readBusiness Management

What Is Amalgamation in Business?

What is amalgamation, and how does it differ from acquisitions?

2 min readBusiness Management

What Is a Franchise and How Does it Work?

Franchise definition, types and examples.

3 min readBusiness Management

How to Write a Business Proposal

Learn how to create attention-grabbing business proposals with our guide.

2 min readBusiness Management

What Is a Franchise and How Does it Work?

Franchise definition, types and examples.

2 min readBusiness Management

Support for Minority-Owned businesses

Find support for minority-owned businesses with our roundup of resources.

3 min readBusiness Management

How Thought Leadership Can Grow a Business

Thought leadership goes beyond trend forecasting. Find out what’s involved.

2 min readBusiness Management

Best Nonprofit Donor Management Software

Find the best nonprofit software for managing donor lists with our guide.

3 min readBusiness Management

Guide to QR Codes

Find out how to use a QR code generator to craft a custom QR code.

3 min readBusiness Management

Diversity and Inclusion in the Workplace

Businesses that embrace diversity and inclusion are better equipped for success.

3 min readBusiness Management

Understanding Independent Contractor Status

An independent contractor isn’t entitled to employee benefits like healthcare.

3 min readBusiness Management

Building a Business Contingency Plan

Many pitfalls in business are avoidable if you have an actionable plan in place.

3 min readBusiness Management

What Is Cognitive Bias?

Cognitive bias is a natural human process – but it can be avoided.

3 min readBusiness Management

Artificial Intelligence in Project Management

Artificial intelligence is becoming a significant force in project management.

2 min readStarting a Business

A Guide to Stakeholder Management

Find out how to keep key stakeholders happy with our simple guide.

2 min readBusiness Management

Understanding a pay stub

Here’s how to read those important documents

5 min readGrowth

The US states with the best talent pools for small businesses and their impact on the economy and workforce

2 min readBusiness Management

What is professional indemnity insurance?

Find out what professional indemnity insurance could do for you

Interested in automating the way you get paid? GoCardless can help

Contact sales