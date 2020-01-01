Skip to content
Go to GoCardless homepage
Pricing
LoginSign up
BreadcrumbResources

Business Management

2 min readBusiness Management

What are discontinued operations?

Where does income from discontinued operations go on financial statements?

2 min readBusiness Management

Guide to start-up equity benefits for employees

Get the inside track on start-up employee equity pools, right here.

3 min readBusiness Management

Why are data analysis methods important for your business?

Make business decisions data-driven by using data analysis methods.

2 min readBusiness Management

How Perpetual Inventory Works

Discover the advantages of perpetual inventory systems.

2 min readBusiness Management

Horizontal Equity vs Vertical Equity

What you need to know about horizontal equity, vertical equity and taxation.

2 min readBusiness Management

How to Adhere to GDPR - Top 5 Best Practices

See how easy it is to adhere to GDPR legislation with these top 5 best practices

2 min readBusiness Management

How to Appeal to the Tax Tribunal

How to appeal to the tax tribunal if you disagree with a decision made by HMRC

2 min readBusiness Management

8 small business survival tips for 2021

Make sure your business thrives this year with our small business survival tips

3 min readBusiness Management

How to develop a procurement strategy

Develop an effective procurement strategy that aligns with your business goals

3 min readBusiness Management

Effective ways to make your business more sustainable

Sustainability has become a fundamental part of what makes a successful business

2 min readBusiness Management

The benefits of an employee database management system

Find out how an employee database management system could be a gamechanger

2 min readBusiness Management

What is a perpetual inventory system?

Why count stock manually when a perpetual system can do it for you?

2 min readBusiness Management

How to negotiate a low credit card rate

Learn how to reduce your credit card interest rates, right here.

2 min readBusiness Management

How to create a great business model

There are many different types of business models. Here’s what to look for

2 min readBusiness Management

What Is Talent Management?

Get creative with new ways to attract top talent to your business

3 min readBusiness Management

What is an umbrella company?

An umbrella company offers an alternative to other tax payment structures

3 min readGrowth

How to set SMART objectives: definition and examples

Setting SMART objectives can set your business up for success. Here’s how

2 min readBusiness Management

How to implement an effective performance management system

Motivate your team to meet goals with a strong performance management system

2 min readBusiness Management

What is a joint venture?

Discover what to look for in a joint venture agreement to benefit your business

2 min readBusiness Management

Fixed Assets: Definition and Examples

Fixed assets are important. Here’s what you need to know about them

2 min readBusiness Management

What is a public limited company?

Why do some businesses choose to become a public limited company?

2 min readBusiness Management

What Is a Limited Liability Company?

Is a limited liability company the perfect structure for your small business?

3 min readBusiness Management

How to set up as a sole trader

Discover what it means to set up as a sole trader with HMRC

2 min readBusiness Management

How to write an effective performance review

Great feedback encourages growth. Find out how to write a performance review

Interested in automating the way you get paid? GoCardless can help

Contact sales