Join our accountant referral program

Bank-to-bank payments are changing the way businesses get paid. Partner with us to shape the future of payments for your clients. You’ll receive dedicated support from a partnership manager, access to materials and training on GoCardless and earn commission for successful client referrals. 

Benefits of becoming a GoCardless accountant partner

Help your clients get paid easier & waste less time on chasing payments

We’re leading the way in facilitating bank-to-bank payments. Over 75K+ businesses use us to help collect recurring and one-off payments saving them time and money  

Earn commission for successful referrals

You’ll receive a one-off bonus for each client you refer who goes on to create 6 or more payment actions like mandate or payment creation

Access to training & sales material

We’ll provide you with bespoke sales material and training about GoCardless so you can add even more value to your clients when it comes to payment collection

350+ partner app integrations

GoCardless has integrations with the likes of Xero, Quickbooks and Sage. Your clients can seamlessly integrate our solution with the software they already use to run their business, to manage everything in one place. 

What are the benefits of GoCardless?
End late payments

Easy for your customers to make instant, one-off payments. Or set them up for automated payments, so neither of you has to lift a finger.

No more chasing

With GoCardless, you don’t have to rely on your customers remembering to pay on time. Saving you all those costly hours chasing up late payments.

Automate admin

Easily see the status of any payment from any customer, any time. And if you connect GoCardless to your accounting system, reconciliation is automatic.

Forget expensive fees

GoCardless collects direct bank payments. Meaning no card fees. And with all that wasted admin time cut away, the savings really stack up.

Customer story
“As a business owner, GoCardless makes me feel secure. I never wake up in the middle of the night worrying about payments.”

James Symes, CEO, Bike Club

See what Bike Club and other businesses have to say

Ready to join our accountant referrer programme?

Register your interest in becoming a partner by filling out the short form and we’ll get in touch shortly.

Alternatively email the team at affiliates@gocardless.com with any queries or opportunities.

