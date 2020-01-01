Once you've registered interest in becoming a partner, our accountant partnership team will get in touch within 2 working days to find out more about your company and to discuss the program.

They'll provide you with a unique referral link for your accountancy / bookkeeping firm to share with clients to track your referral activity and ensure that we can reward you for successful merchant activations accordingly. They'll also discuss campaign ideas and materials you can share with clients to understand whether GoCardless is the right solution for them.