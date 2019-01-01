Brad Ewin
1 min readCash flowLate payments benchmark: Small businesses
Where does your business stack up? Find out here.
3 min readCash flowSmall Business Cash Flow Management
Learn all about the ins and outs of cash flow management and forecasting.
7 min readPaymentsACH in Numbers: 106 Key Stats and Facts about ACH Payments
Billions of transactions. Trillions of dollars. All the key stats about ACH.
2 min readGoCardlessTeamUp + GoCardless: Now available in the US, Canada, Australia & New Zealand
Fitness business owners in North America and ANZ can now make use of both apps.
3 min readAccountantsWhat is bank reconciliation and how to use it effectively
Want to know how to do bank reconciliation? Check out our guide.
3 min readFinanceWhen, why & how to use proforma invoices
Learn if proforma invoices could help you reduce your admin.
6 min readPaymentsRecurring card payments: What you need to know
Everything you need to know about taking regular card payments from customers.
3 min readCash flowLate payments: 5 tips to get your customers to pay on time
Here are 5 tips you can use to give your business the best chance.
2 min readPaymentsWhy bank debit payments fail (and what to do about it)
There are two major reasons. We explore them here, as well as what you can do.
5 min readPaymentsSecure payments: How to safely take payments online
Customers need to be able to trust you with their payment info. Here's how.
4 min readFinanceThe small business guide to purchase orders
Everything you need to know about purchase orders, plus a free template.
4 min readFinancePayment terms: An overview
Payment terms remove uncertainty around when you'll get paid, helping cash flow.
5 min readAlternative Payment OptionsWhat are the main online payment methods?
You have two main options for taking recurring payments online. Learn more here.
2 min readRetentionCustomer Engagement Solutions for SaaS Companies
Our top tips for building an effective customer engagement strategy.
3 min readRetention10 Customer Retention Strategies to Boost Customer Loyalty
Our top customer retention strategies to keep customers engaged with your brand.
3 min readPaymentsWhat is bank debit?
Learn all about this umbrella term for various bank-to-bank payments schemes.
2 min readStarting a BusinessHow to get an Employer Identification Number (EIN)
Everything you need to know about Federal Employer Identification Numbers.
3 min readEntrepreneurialHow to Do a SWOT Analysis
Explore the importance of SWOT analyses with our definitive guide.
3 min readGlobal PaymentsExpanding into Europe: The changes you need to make to your payments
You’re a US business and you want to expand into Europe. There are myriad boxes you need to check to make that happen, but there’s one crucial box that’s often overlooked because it’s not so sexy - payments.
2 min readPaymentsPayment preferences in the US: 2019 - 2020 snapshot
How US businesses and consumers prefer to pay, and what it means for you.