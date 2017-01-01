Latest articles
Great businesses know that how customers pay is as important as when they pay.
You’ve probably heard the term 'API' mentioned often. But what do APIs actually do and why are they so important? In this guide, we’ll walk you through the basics.
With different cultures, languages and regulations, expanding your business across Europe may feel rather daunting. Help is at hand.
Do you find yourself out of pocket because your customers don't pay you on time? You're not alone – this is a problem that affects over half of Britain’s small businesses.
What is a payment gateway? And how do you find the right one for your business?
Take a look at the 5 main options for taking payments in Europe.
6 simple steps you can use to help your customers get started with Direct Debit.