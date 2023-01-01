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What Is Talent Management?
What Is Talent Management?

Get creative with new ways to attract top talent to your business

2 min read
Business Management
The 5 Best Small Business Loans Available in the USA
The 5 Best Small Business Loans Available in the USA

These are the best small business loans to help you achieve your goals

2 min read
Finance
How to set SMART objectives: definition and examples
How to set SMART objectives: definition and examples

Setting SMART objectives can set your business up for success. Here’s how

3 min read
Growth
How to implement an effective performance management system
How to implement an effective performance management system

Motivate your team to meet goals with a strong performance management system

2 min read
Business Management
What is a PESTEL Analysis?
What is a PESTEL Analysis?

Discover why you should make PESTEL analysis a regular part of your strategy

2 min read
Growth
The Best Way to Achieve Financial Freedom
The Best Way to Achieve Financial Freedom

Find out how to earn your financial freedom and live your dream retirement.

3 min read
Finance
How to calculate the Cost Of Goods Sold (COGS)
How to calculate the Cost Of Goods Sold (COGS)

Find out how the cost of goods sold makes a big difference to your bottom line

2 min read
Accountants
Fixed Assets: Definition and Examples
Fixed Assets: Definition and Examples

Fixed assets are important. Here’s what you need to know about them

2 min read
Business Management
What is Abatement?
What is Abatement?

What could tax abatement offer you or your business?

3 min read
Accountants
What is Rational Choice Theory?
What is Rational Choice Theory?

How does rational choice theory explain the working of free markets?

2 min read
Accountants
What is check kiting?
What is check kiting?

How does the fraudulent practice of check kiting really work?

2 min read
Finance
Understanding Disbursements: A Guide
Understanding Disbursements: A Guide

A guide to disbursements for those who use or offer professional services

2 min read
Accountants
What is inbound marketing?
What is inbound marketing?

Here’s why growing an audience is so important for inbound marketing

2 min read
Growth
How to create a positioning strategy for your business
How to create a positioning strategy for your business

Positioning in marketing offers an easy way to stand out from the crowd

2 min read
Growth
Market segmentation: types, definition, and examples
Market segmentation: types, definition, and examples

Communicate more effectively with your target audience via market segmentation

2 min read
Growth
Amortisation: What it Means & How it’s Calculated
Amortisation: What it Means & How it’s Calculated

We explain the meaning of amortisation, how it’s calculated and why it matters

2 min read
Accountants
5 Ways to Manage your Small Business Finances
5 Ways to Manage your Small Business Finances

We show you how to take control of your small business finances

2 min read
Finance
Understanding Accretion: A Guide for Business Owners
Understanding Accretion: A Guide for Business Owners

What is accretion? And how does it affect you and your business?

2 min read
Finance
How to write an effective performance review
How to write an effective performance review

Great feedback encourages growth. Find out how to write a performance review

2 min read
Business Management
Marketing Mix Strategy: Everything You Need to Know
Marketing Mix Strategy: Everything You Need to Know

How to use marketing mix strategy to enhance and streamline your output

3 min read
Growth
What is CRM? A Guide For Businesses
What is CRM? A Guide For Businesses

How could CRM and CRM tools benefit your business endeavours?

2 min read
Growth
Market Penetration Strategy: A Guide for Businesses
Market Penetration Strategy: A Guide for Businesses

Make a big impression on your target market with a market penetration strategy

2 min read
Growth
What is an oligopoly?
What is an oligopoly?

We explain the meaning of an oligopoly and why you need to understand it

2 min read
Business Management
What is Monopolistic Competition?
What is Monopolistic Competition?

Understanding monopolistic competition can give you a competitive edge.

2 min read
Business Management

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