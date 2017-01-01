Independent Contractor Expense Tracking Apps

You already have a lot to juggle as an independent contractor, so keeping on top of your expense accounts might seem like a daunting task. Fortunately, there’s a wealth of accounting and expense tracking apps that make it easy. With document scanning to keep all your receipts in one place, you won’t miss any deductions come tax time. Here’s our pick of the best expense tracking apps for independent contractors.

Xero

If you’re looking for a good all-rounder accounting app that can also handle expense tracking, Xero might be a good fit. Xero covers billing forms, inventory tracking, double-entry accounting, and independent contractor expense tracking. It also easily integrates with thousands of apps to keep your finances in one place. Most freelancers will get by with the Starter version, though as you grow your business you could upgrade to the Standard or Premium tiers of service.

QuickBooks

Another one-stop shop for all your small business accounting needs is Intuit’s popular QuickBooks. Like Xero, it comes with an array of tiers and price points to suit solo freelancers as well as partnerships and larger businesses alike. Support your independent contractor expense tracking with live bank connections for real-time updates. QuickBooks also handles payment processing and invoicing, integrating with numerous payment apps. The self-employed plan currently starts from as little as $4.50 per month, or you can upgrade to the Live Tax Bundle for live assistance from accountants for as little as $10.50 per month.

Zoho Books

In addition to taking care of things like bank reconciliations and invoicing, Zoho Books handles timesheets and sales approvals. The associated Zoho Expense app is well-suited to tracking expenses for independent contractors, turning your receipts into expense entries. You’ll be able to group these together into a single report and import card transactions. With cloud storage, you won’t have to worry about losing paper receipts.

Freshbooks

One of the most user-friendly accounting software for independent contractors, Freshbooks offers a free 30-day trial to help you get started. In addition to cloud-based expense tracking via an easy app, it also helps with payments, time tracking, and project management. There’s no need for an accounting course to use it either, since the software generates automatic reports.

Wave Accounting

For independent contractors on a budget, Wave Accounting is free to use at its most basic level. You can use this contractor expense tracker either online or on your smartphone for on-the-go reconciliation. Like others on the list, Wave uses live bank connections for real-time updates and can handle invoicing as well. You will need to pay if you want to handle more advanced tasks like payment processing or payroll, but for basic expense tracking it’s a winner.

Hurdlr

Another helpful independent contractor expense tracker is Hurdl, particularly if you want to ensure your taxes are all in order. Tax filing is included as standard, and the app is designed to integrate with your accounts to offer automated tracking. It aims to simplify the full expense tracking process from beginning to end, automatically tracking expenses for easier deductions. It offers features for freelancers, drivers, and couriers, such as auto-tracking mileage when you’re on the go.

Expensify

A final option on our list is Expensify. It fully automates your expense tracking with smart reporting capabilities. You’ll be able to scan your receipts to log any outgoings in real time. The app generates financial reports for your approval. One unique feature is the automatic reimbursement, which delivers money to employee bank accounts as needed.

With so many options to choose from, you’ll find a convenient, automated way to track your expenses. GoCardless also integrates with many of the best accounting software for independent contractors, including Xero and more. Combine automated expense tracking with easy invoicing and payment collection so that you can focus on growing your business.

