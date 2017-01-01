Guide to Digital Marketing Invoices

As technology progresses, the world of ecommerce becomes increasingly important for businesses, a fact that has been accelerated by the COVID-19 pandemic. Digital mediums are essential for building customer loyalty, whether that’s through advertisements on social media, visiting their website or receiving email updates, and in this climate, digital marketing agencies are crucial.

If you’re running such an agency, you might be wondering about the invoice format for digital marketing. Invoicing might seem fairly simple, but it can get more complicated when you’re dealing with larger volumes. Read this guide to learn more about digital marketing services invoices and to find out how GoCardless could make the process simpler for you.

What information do I need for a digital marketing services invoice?

The invoice format for digital marketing is actually not so different from a typical invoice. This means that the process is fairly similar, meaning that you should include the following information:

A unique invoice number, which you can create yourself. This helps you to reference specific invoices if you run into any issues, such as late payments.

Your contact details and those of your client, including addresses, emails and phone numbers.

The date that you are sending the invoice.

A detailed breakdown of your services and the cost of each of these. For digital marketing invoices, it’s a good idea to separate each task on a separate line, such as ‘LinkedIn Campaign’ followed by ‘SEO Audit’. You may charge these by hourly rate, or instead choose to do a flat rate for each task.

A total cost, which should be clear and easy to read. It’s a good idea to use bold or a larger font for this.

Payment methods that you will accept, such as credit card, debit card, bank transfer or check.

The due date for payment, along with any terms for this. For example, will you charge for late payments? And how much?

Digital marketing invoice templates

You can make your life easier by downloading a digital marketing invoice template. This will have space for all the information listed above, so you can simply fill in any necessary information without having to worry about the invoice format for digital marketing. It’s a good idea to keep a list of your most common services and the cost of these so you can simply copy and paste them into the invoice as necessary.

Using GoCardless for invoicing

You can make creating digital marketing invoices much simpler through invoice management. GoCardless is a great way to automate your payments so that you can focus on getting work done rather than spending hours processing invoices. It’s easy to set up when you follow these steps:

Create the invoice and send this over to the client using the GoCardless software.

When the client receives the invoice, there is a one-time setup where they will be asked to input their payment details and provide authorization for you to collect payment. You can create a customizable payment page for this that will be added directly to your website, or you can share a secure payment link.

Following this, you can set up future payments, whether these are recurring or one-off. These will be automated and pulled from the client’s account automatically, so once everything is set up there’s nothing left for either you or the client to do.

When you use GoCardless for invoicing, you don’t have to worry about late payments as these are taken automatically from the customer’s account. What’s more, there are no monthly fees, just a fee per transaction. If you’re interested in learning more about how GoCardless could benefit your business, then you can read this customer story from a marketing agency.

GoCardless can also be integrated with Xero, an invoicing software that allows merchants to take and reconcile payments automatically. View the full list of our partners in the US.

We can help

GoCardless helps you automate payment collection, cutting down on the amount of admin your team needs to deal with when chasing invoices. Find out how GoCardless can help you with ad hoc payments or recurring payments.