Cash flow

What I wish I had known: Cash flow edition

Poor cash flow is responsible for almost half of small business insolvencies in Australia. In this guide, we ask small business leaders to tell us how they took control of cash flow, and what lessons they learned along the way.

Poor cash flow is responsible for almost half of small business insolvencies in Australia.

But there are solutions out there to help business owners take control and avoid falling victim to poor cash flow.

We spoke to a number of small business owners about the biggest lessons they have learned when it comes to cash flow.

How did they spot cash flow was a problem? What did they do to fix it? And how have things improved as a result?

Their answers have been collated to bring you practical advice to help you manage cash flow and grow your business.

