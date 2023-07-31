Ask me anything: ACH Pull explained with Xero and AllTalentz
Join us live on May 21 at 10am PST/1pm EST for a discussion on how ACH Pull can help you win more customers and get paid faster.
Scroll to learn more
Join this live session to ask your questions about ACH Pull
May 21 at 10am PST/1pm EST
Speakers:
Xero, Vicky Wang FS Partnerships
AllTalentz, Chairman & Co-founder Abdul Isu
GoCardless, Partner Marketing Manager Tamanna Senapati
GoCardless, Solutions Engineer Brad Sones
This 40-minute discussion session includes:
The benefits of ACH Pull and how to use it to get paid faster
A quick snapshot of payment insights that Xero sees across businesses
A live Q&A - join on camera to pose your questions to AllTalentz, Xero and our payments experts