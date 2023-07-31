Skip to content
Ask me anything: ACH Pull explained with Xero and AllTalentz

Join us live on May 21 at 10am PST/1pm EST for a discussion on how ACH Pull can help you win more customers and get paid faster.

Join this live session to ask your questions about ACH Pull

May 21 at 10am PST/1pm EST

Speakers:

  • Xero, Vicky Wang FS Partnerships

  • AllTalentz, Chairman & Co-founder Abdul Isu

  • GoCardless, Partner Marketing Manager Tamanna Senapati

  • GoCardless, Solutions Engineer Brad Sones

This 40-minute discussion session includes:

  • The benefits of ACH Pull and how to use it to get paid faster 

  • A quick snapshot of payment insights that Xero sees across businesses

  • A live Q&A - join on camera to pose your questions to AllTalentz, Xero and our payments experts

Interested in automating the way you get paid? GoCardless can help
