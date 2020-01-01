Skip to content
Payer Preference

Your customers met their payment method of choice...and lived happily ever after

A customers’ preferred payment method impacts their buying decision.

Offering a preferred payment method can improve conversions, customer loyalty and retention.

What payment methods do your customers prefer?

Consumer Payment Preferences in 2021

Discover the key takeaways from our consumer payment preferences report including:

  • Which payment methods are most popular across the globe

  • Credit cards are divisive across the payments landscape

  • Love for PayPal wavers

  • How to get the right payment mix

Global payment preferences for recurring B2B purchases

Get the key learnings from our B2B  payment preferences report, including:

  • The preferred payment methods for B2B businesses across different use cases

  • Digital wallets shouldn’t be the default 2nd option

  • How businesses that offer multiple payment methods grow their revenue faster

Benefits of meeting customer payment choices

Boost conversions
Payment preferences change from country to country. While cards are popular in the US, bank debit is the preferred method in the UK and Australia. By offering only one single payment method excludes a portion of potential customers. 

Businesses that offer more payment methods get results. Businesses offering 5+ payment methods grew 4% faster than those offering 1-3 payment methods.

Retain customers
30% of churn is involuntary. When payments fail, customers often lose access to your product or service. By addressing consumer payment preferences, you can maximise payment success and retain your customers for longer.

Improve brand credibility
The payment methods available and the methods people prefer to use differ by country and region. Providing a payment method that is specifically available and preferred in a country, promotes trust in your brand and in your legitimacy as a business with potential customers. See how payment preferences vary in different countries.

Get the insights from the consumer preferences report

Give payers what they want and win more customers

Speak to one of our payment experts to learn how GoCardless can help you offer the right payment mix to boost conversions, and customer acquisition.

