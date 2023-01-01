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What is operating leverage?
What is operating leverage?

Operating leverage reveals what percentage of your total costs are fixed

2 min read
Accountants
How can aging of accounts receivable help your business?
How can aging of accounts receivable help your business?

Aging reports for accounts receivable can help improve your financial health

2 min read
Accountants
What is mezzanine financing?
What is mezzanine financing?

Learn about mezzanine financing, a hybrid loan option for small businesses

2 min read
Finance
What is business consolidation?
What is business consolidation?

Business consolidation can help cut costs and improve operational efficiency

2 min read
Business Management
What is a compliance audit?
What is a compliance audit?

A compliance audit can keep your business above board. Here’s how

4 min read
Accountants
What is an operational audit?
What is an operational audit?

Is it time for your business to undergo an operational audit? Find out here.

2 min read
Accountants
What is forward rate?
What is forward rate?

Learn more about the forward rate equation with our simple guide

2 min read
Finance
What is compound interest?
What is compound interest?

Find out how compound interest can grow your savings even faster

2 min read
Finance
Burn Rate: what it is and how to calculate it
Burn Rate: what it is and how to calculate it

Find out how much cash your business is burning through

2 min read
Finance
An Accounting Cycle Guide
An Accounting Cycle Guide

The accounting cycle is something every business needs to know.

3 min read
Accountants
What is Personally Identifiable Information (PII)?
What is Personally Identifiable Information (PII)?

Find out how to protect personally identifiable information (PII)

3 min read
Regulations
What Is the Cost of Sales?
What Is the Cost of Sales?

The cost of sales refers to the direct costs incurred when manufacturing goods.

2 min read
Finance
IFRS vs. GAAP: what’s the difference?
IFRS vs. GAAP: what’s the difference?

Understand the key IFRS vs. GAAP differences with our comprehensive guide

2 min read
Accountants
What is share of wallet (SOW)?
What is share of wallet (SOW)?

Share of wallet refers to the amount that consumers spend on a particular brand

2 min read
Business Management
What Are Assets in Accounting?
What Are Assets in Accounting?

How many types of assets in accounting are there? Find out here.

3 min read
Accountants
What is the last in, first out (LIFO) method?
What is the last in, first out (LIFO) method?

LIFO assumes that the last item of inventory purchased will be the first sold

2 min read
Accountants
What is fintech?
What is fintech?

Get the inside track on the fintech industry with our comprehensive guide

2 min read
Finance
Income Statement
Income Statement

Income statements are one of the most important financial documents

3 min read
Accountants
What Is Absorption Costing?
What Is Absorption Costing?

Learn how to work out absorption costing with our definitive guide

2 min read
Accountants
What is a growing perpetuity?
What is a growing perpetuity?

A growing perpetuity is a cash flow expected to grow forever at a steady rate

2 min read
Finance
What Are Accrued Liabilities?
What Are Accrued Liabilities?

Accrued liabilities are expenses you’ve incurred but haven’t been billed for

2 min read
Accountants
How to Improve Your Billing Process
How to Improve Your Billing Process

Improve your company’s customer billing process with five simple steps

2 min read
Accountants
What are basic accounting adjusting entries?
What are basic accounting adjusting entries?

Adjusting entries let you adjust revenues and expenses to the correct period

2 min read
Accountants
ACH vs. Credit Cards
ACH vs. Credit Cards

When it comes to ACH vs credit cards, there are several significant differences

2 min read
Payments

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