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Operating leverage reveals what percentage of your total costs are fixed
Aging reports for accounts receivable can help improve your financial health
Learn about mezzanine financing, a hybrid loan option for small businesses
Business consolidation can help cut costs and improve operational efficiency
A compliance audit can keep your business above board. Here’s how
Is it time for your business to undergo an operational audit? Find out here.
Learn more about the forward rate equation with our simple guide
Find out how compound interest can grow your savings even faster
Find out how much cash your business is burning through
The accounting cycle is something every business needs to know.
Find out how to protect personally identifiable information (PII)
The cost of sales refers to the direct costs incurred when manufacturing goods.
Understand the key IFRS vs. GAAP differences with our comprehensive guide
Share of wallet refers to the amount that consumers spend on a particular brand
How many types of assets in accounting are there? Find out here.
LIFO assumes that the last item of inventory purchased will be the first sold
Get the inside track on the fintech industry with our comprehensive guide
Income statements are one of the most important financial documents
Learn how to work out absorption costing with our definitive guide
A growing perpetuity is a cash flow expected to grow forever at a steady rate
Accrued liabilities are expenses you’ve incurred but haven’t been billed for
Improve your company’s customer billing process with five simple steps
Adjusting entries let you adjust revenues and expenses to the correct period
When it comes to ACH vs credit cards, there are several significant differences