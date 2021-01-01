What Is a Comptroller?

Comptrollers play a key role in the financial reporting processes of a business. But you may have also heard the term “controller” in relation to accounting, so what is the difference between a controller and a comptroller, and what do they both do? Let’s take a look.

Comptroller definition

A comptroller oversees a company’s accounting tasks, including financial reporting and management. They’re in charge of supervising the general ledger, chart of accounts, and other financial statements within the organization.

A financial comptroller operates at the executive level. Comptrollers usually report directly to the organization’s President, Chief Financial Officer or Chief Executive Officer.

It may be helpful to take a closer look at the common responsibilities involved with this type of role. Comptrollers oversee all budgets, loan activity, and accounting transactions within the business. They operate at a high level, managing accounting staff in day-to-day transactions. This could include everything from billing processes to accounts payable, accounts receivable, and cash receipt.

It’s the role of a financial comptroller to devise and maintain internal controls, ensuring all funds are allocated to their appropriate uses. The role carries a high level of responsibility in relation to the financial arm of any organization.

Comptrollers are usually in charge of audit processes, closely tied to internal controls. They must ensure that all financial statements meet current regulations and are compliant with regulatory standards. Many act as Chief Audit Executives, both assisting with external auditing processes and managing internal audits.

If the business is publicly held, comptrollers must produce public filings in line with Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) regulations.

What is the difference between a controller and a comptroller?

Comptroller and controller are job titles that are sometimes used interchangeably, but there are a few subtle differences between the two.

Comptrollers are usually associated with government bodies and non-profit organizations. Due to the nature of the organization, comptrollers usually deal more with fund accounting and fundraising activities. Out of the two, a comptroller is the more senior position.

Controllers perform most of the same roles, but they tend to work as part of a for-profit business rather than a non-profit organization. Although a controller Is not as a comptroller, both report to the Chief Financial Officer.

However, no matter the setting, both controllers and comptrollers perform the same fundamental role. This is overseeing all the organization or business’s accounting operations, including all of the responsibilities mentioned above.

It’s also important to distinguish between a financial manager and a comptroller. While they both deal with accounting practices and compliance, the comptroller is more concerned with recording and financial statements while the finance manager works with managing the business’s assets.

Comptroller vs. controller certifications

The degree and background of controllers and comptrollers are also virtually identical.

Both need to have a bachelor’s degree in accounting as a minimum requirement.

Most are Certified Public Accountants, Certified Management Accountants, or Chartered Financial Analysts.

Additional certifications could include Certified Government Financial Manager or Certified Internal Auditor. A comptroller would be more likely to hold a qualification focusing on government financial management, since they often work for government organizations.

Both comptrollers and controllers are members of professional organizations like the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants.

Both controllers and comptrollers ensure that all standards are met when it comes to financial reporting, which is vital for investment, tax, and regulatory compliance. As a result, the comptroller is an especially important executive within an organization.

We can help

GoCardless helps you automate payment collection, cutting down on the amount of admin your team needs to deal with when chasing invoices. Find out how GoCardless can help you with ad hoc payments or recurring payments.