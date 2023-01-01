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Reduce time to receive payments

Reduce the time to receive payments by 47% with GoCardless, and minimize your debtor days by taking full control of when payments are made.

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Your high DSO is slowing you down

A high DSO and a growing list of outstanding receivables limits your brand’s ability to invest for the future.

Everything just works… It’s now a one- or two-touch billing process, once a month. We don’t need to think or worry about it anymore."

John Heggs, Finance Manager, intY

Take back control of your cash

GoCardless is built on bank debit, a pull-based payment method. This puts you in control of when payments are collected, giving you full oversight of your accounts receivable.

Pull-based payment collection

GoCardless is built on bank debit, a pull-based, bank-to-bank payment method that allows businesses to pull payments directly from their customers’ bank accounts.

Low payment failure rates

With GoCardless, around 97.3% of payments will be collected successfully at the first time of asking. With real-time reporting, know instantly when a payment does fail so you can take action.

Intelligent retries

Sit back and let Success+ retry payments on the optimal day to collect from each customer. Recover up to 76% of any payments that do fail with Success+.

How it works

Flexible integration options

API integration

A best-in-class, customizable checkout flow, easily embeddable on your website. Localized for over 30 countries. Optimized for improved conversion

Pre-built payment page

A best-in-class, customizable checkout flow, easily embeddable on your website. Localized for over 30 countries. Optimized for improved conversion.

Secure payment link

Start using GoCardless right now, with pre-built payment flows and automated notifications localized for over 30 countries.

// Code example for creating a subscription

$client = new \GoCardlessPro\Client(array(
  'access_token' => 'your_access_token_here',
  'environment'  => \GoCardlessPro\Environment::SANDBOX
));

$client->subscriptions()->create([
  "params" => ["amount" => 40,
               "currency" => "AUD",
               "name" => "Premium Subscription",
               "interval_unit" => "monthly",
               "day_of_month" => 1,
               "metadata" => ["order_no" => "ABCD1234"],
               "links" => ["mandate" => "MA123"]]
]);
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Connect to your software

Connect GoCardless directly to your business using seamless integrations with world-class subscription billing platforms and CRM systems.

Get started

Built for security and scale

ISO27001 certified

Security protocols across our business, services and products have been fully audited and certified with this globally recognised international standard.

GDPR compliant

The GoCardless global data risk management programme is built to strict GDPR standards and applies privacy best practices to help protect and respect personal data.

Trusted by global businesses

GoCardless processes $35bn+ annually, and has been funded by prestigious investors including Google Ventures and Salesforce Ventures.

Compliance built-in

We handle the complexities of bank debit across 30+ countries in a single integration.

Trusted by over 60,000 businesses globally

  • A successful payment option

    “When customers choose GoCardless, they stay with us for longer and they convert better.”

  • Automating manual processes

    “Payments now take much less time, and we have greater control and visibility.”

  • Most customers choose GoCardless

    “70% of our European customers have chosen GoCardless over credit card to make their payments.”

  • Staying competitive

    “Adopting tech to provide this kind of fast, modern experience would be a great start for the customer lifecycle and further separate our brand from slower incumbents”

  • Offer a seamless experience

    “GoCardless is a service that just works – 100% of the time. We don’t get payment complaints or issues any more, everything just works."

Ready to reduce your time to get paid?

Speak to a payment expert to learn how you can optimise your payments strategy.

Contact us

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+1 (628) 241-0044

Seen 'GoCardless Ltd' on your bank statement? Learn more

GoCardless Inc., 111 Congress Avenue, Suite 500, Austin, TX 78701

GoCardless Inc. (a Delaware Corporation, NMLS ID 2123932), is a FinCEN-registered money services business, registration number 31000261158426, and a licensed money transmitter in certain U.S. states.