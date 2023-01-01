Reduce time to receive payments

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Reduce the time to receive payments by 47% with GoCardless, and minimize your debtor days by taking full control of when payments are made.
A high DSO and a growing list of outstanding receivables limits your brand’s ability to invest for the future.
Everything just works… It’s now a one- or two-touch billing process, once a month. We don’t need to think or worry about it anymore."
John Heggs, Finance Manager, intY
GoCardless is built on bank debit, a pull-based payment method. This puts you in control of when payments are collected, giving you full oversight of your accounts receivable.
GoCardless is built on bank debit, a pull-based, bank-to-bank payment method that allows businesses to pull payments directly from their customers’ bank accounts.
With GoCardless, around 97.3% of payments will be collected successfully at the first time of asking. With real-time reporting, know instantly when a payment does fail so you can take action.
Sit back and let Success+ retry payments on the optimal day to collect from each customer. Recover up to 76% of any payments that do fail with Success+.
A best-in-class, customizable checkout flow, easily embeddable on your website. Localized for over 30 countries. Optimized for improved conversion
A best-in-class, customizable checkout flow, easily embeddable on your website. Localized for over 30 countries. Optimized for improved conversion.
Start using GoCardless right now, with pre-built payment flows and automated notifications localized for over 30 countries.
// Code example for creating a subscription
$client = new \GoCardlessPro\Client(array(
'access_token' => 'your_access_token_here',
'environment' => \GoCardlessPro\Environment::SANDBOX
));
$client->subscriptions()->create([
"params" => ["amount" => 40,
"currency" => "AUD",
"name" => "Premium Subscription",
"interval_unit" => "monthly",
"day_of_month" => 1,
"metadata" => ["order_no" => "ABCD1234"],
"links" => ["mandate" => "MA123"]]
]);
# Code example for creating a subscription
import gocardless_pro
client = gocardless_pro.Client(access_token="your_access_token_here", environment='sandbox')
client.subscriptions.create(params={
"amount": "40",
"currency": "AUD",
"name": "Premium Subscription",
"interval_unit": "monthly",
"day_of_month": "1",
"metadata": {
"order_no": "ABCD1234"
},
"links": {
"mandate": "MA123"
}
})
]);
# Code example for creating a subscription
@client = GoCardlessPro::Client.new(
access_token: "your_access_token",
environment: :sandbox
)
@client.subscriptions.create(
params: {
amount: 40,
currency: "USD",
name: "Premium Subscription",
interval_unit: "monthly",
day_of_month: 1,
links: {
mandate: "MD123"
}
}
)
import static com.gocardless.GoCardlessClient.Environment.SANDBOX;
String accessToken = "your_access_token_here";
GoCardlessClient client = GoCardlessClient
.newBuilder(accessToken)
.withEnvironment(SANDBOX)
.build();
import com.gocardless.services.SubscriptionService.SubscriptionCreateRequest.IntervalUnit;
Subscription subscription = client.subscriptions().create()
.withAmount(40)
.withCurrency("USD")
.withName("Premium Subscription")
.withIntervalUnit(IntervalUnit.MONTHLY)
.withDayOfMonth(1)
.withMetadata("order_no", "ABCD1234")
.withLinksMandate("MD123")
.execute();
var subscriptionRequest = new GoCardless.Services.SubscriptionCreateRequest()
{
Amount = 40,
Currency = "USD",
Name = "Premium Subscription",
Interval = 1,
IntervalUnit = GoCardless.Services.SubscriptionCreateRequest.SubscriptionIntervalUnit.Monthly,
Links = new GoCardless.Services.SubscriptionCreateRequest.SubscriptionLinks()
{
Mandate = "MD0123"
}
};
// Code example for creating a subscription
const constants = require('gocardless-nodejs/constants');
const gocardless = require('gocardless-nodejs');
const client = gocardless('your_access_token_here', constants.Environments.Sandbox);
const subscription = await client.subscriptions.create({
amount: "40",
currency: "USD",
name: "Premium Subscription",
interval_unit: "monthly",
day_of_month: "1",
metadata": {
order_no: "ABCD1234"
},
links: {
mandate: "MA123"
}
});
Connect GoCardless directly to your business using seamless integrations with world-class subscription billing platforms and CRM systems.
Security protocols across our business, services and products have been fully audited and certified with this globally recognised international standard.
The GoCardless global data risk management programme is built to strict GDPR standards and applies privacy best practices to help protect and respect personal data.
GoCardless processes $35bn+ annually, and has been funded by prestigious investors including Google Ventures and Salesforce Ventures.
We handle the complexities of bank debit across 30+ countries in a single integration.
Speak to a payment expert to learn how you can optimise your payments strategy.