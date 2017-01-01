Skip to content
Go to GoCardless homepage
Pricing
LoginSign up

Reduce time to receive payments

Reduce the time to receive payments by 47% with GoCardless, and minimise your debtor days by taking full control of when payments are made.

Reduce time to receive payments
Reduce time to receive payments
logo-docusign-white@3x
logo-deloitte@3x
logo-8-8@3x
logo-siteminder@3x
Cuckoo Logo - white transparent
Your high DSO is stopping you from growing
Your high DSO is stopping you from growing

Your high DSO is stopping you from growing

A high DSO and a growing list of outstanding receivables limits your brand’s ability to invest for the future.

Everything just works… It’s now a one or two touch billing process, once a month. We don’t need to think or worry about it anymore.”

John Heggs, Finance Manager, intY

Gain full control over payment collection

GoCardless is built on bank debit, a pull-based payment method. This puts you in control of when payments are collected, giving you full oversight of your accounts receivable.

Gain full control over payment collection
Gain full control over payment collection

  • Pull-based payment collection

    GoCardless is built on bank debit, a pull-based, bank-to-bank payment method that allows businesses to pull payments directly from their customers’ bank accounts.

  • Low payment failure rates

    With GoCardless, around 97.5% of payments will be collected successfully at the first time of asking. With real-time reporting, know instantly when a payment does fail so you can take action.

  • Intelligent retries

    Sit back and let Success+ retry payments on the optimal day to collect from each customer. Recover up to 76% of any payments that do fail with Success+.

One-time payment setup

How GoCardless works

Customers set up their payment details online, authorising you to collect payments from their bank account. Customise our pre-built payment pages or integrate with your existing checkout.

One-time payment setup

Provide choice and flexibility by enabling customers to set their own collection dates and payment schedules.

One-time payment setup

Your customers will be automatically notified at the start of the payment schedule. Connect GoCardless to your billing or subscription software to manage the process through your existing systems.

One-time payment setup

Edit subscriptions in a matter of clicks or through your existing systems. Make upgrades, downgrades and one-off charges without your customers needing to lift a finger.

One-time payment setup

Flexible integration options

  • API integration

    API integration

    Our RESTful API is designed for a simple integration, which requires minimal investment of resources and connects seamlessly to your business. Learn more

  • Pre-built payment page

    Pre-built payment page

    A best-in-class, customisable checkout flow, easily embeddable on your website. Localised for over 30 countries. Optimised for improved conversion.

  • Secure payment link

    Secure payment link

    Start using GoCardless straight away, with pre-built payment flows and automated notifications localised for over 30 countries. 

// Code example for creating a subscription

$client = new \GoCardlessPro\Client(array(
  'access_token' => 'your_access_token_here',
  'environment'  => \GoCardlessPro\Environment::SANDBOX
));

$client->subscriptions()->create([
  "params" => ["amount" => 40,
               "currency" => "AUD",
               "name" => "Premium Subscription",
               "interval_unit" => "monthly",
               "day_of_month" => 1,
               "metadata" => ["order_no" => "ABCD1234"],
               "links" => ["mandate" => "MA123"]]
]);
# Code example for creating a subscription

import gocardless_pro
client = gocardless_pro.Client(access_token="your_access_token_here", environment='sandbox')

client.subscriptions.create(params={
  "amount": "40",
  "currency": "AUD",
  "name": "Premium Subscription",
  "interval_unit": "monthly",
  "day_of_month":  "1",
  "metadata": {
    "order_no": "ABCD1234"
  },
  "links": {
    "mandate": "MA123"
  }
})
]);
# Code example for creating a subscription

@client = GoCardlessPro::Client.new(
  access_token: "your_access_token",
  environment: :sandbox
)

@client.subscriptions.create(
  params: {
    amount: 40,
    currency: "USD",
    name: "Premium Subscription",
    interval_unit: "monthly",
    day_of_month: 1,
    links: {
      mandate: "MD123"
    }
  }
)
import static com.gocardless.GoCardlessClient.Environment.SANDBOX;
String accessToken = "your_access_token_here";
GoCardlessClient client = GoCardlessClient
    .newBuilder(accessToken)
    .withEnvironment(SANDBOX)
    .build();

import com.gocardless.services.SubscriptionService.SubscriptionCreateRequest.IntervalUnit;

Subscription subscription = client.subscriptions().create()
  .withAmount(40)
  .withCurrency("USD")
  .withName("Premium Subscription")
  .withIntervalUnit(IntervalUnit.MONTHLY)
  .withDayOfMonth(1)
  .withMetadata("order_no", "ABCD1234")
  .withLinksMandate("MD123")
  .execute();
var subscriptionRequest = new GoCardless.Services.SubscriptionCreateRequest()
{
    Amount = 40,
    Currency = "USD",
    Name = "Premium Subscription",
    Interval = 1,
    IntervalUnit = GoCardless.Services.SubscriptionCreateRequest.SubscriptionIntervalUnit.Monthly,
    Links = new GoCardless.Services.SubscriptionCreateRequest.SubscriptionLinks()
    {
        Mandate = "MD0123"
    }
};
// Code example for creating a subscription
const constants = require('gocardless-nodejs/constants');
const gocardless = require('gocardless-nodejs');
const client = gocardless('your_access_token_here', constants.Environments.Sandbox);

const subscription = await client.subscriptions.create({
  amount: "40",
  currency: "USD",
  name: "Premium Subscription",
  interval_unit: "monthly",
  day_of_month:  "1",
  metadata": {
    order_no: "ABCD1234"
  },
  links: {
    mandate: "MA123"
  }
});
Connect to your software
Connect to your software

Connect to your software

Connect GoCardless directly to your business using seamless integrations with world-class subscription billing platforms and CRM systems.

View all partners

Built for security and scale
Built for security and scale

Built for security and scale

  • ISO27001 certified

    Security protocols across our business, services and products have been fully audited and certified with this globally-recognised international standard.

  • GDPR compliant

    The GoCardless global data risk management programme is built to strict GDPR standards and applies privacy best practices to help protect and respect personal data.

  • Trusted by global businesses

    GoCardless processes $13bn+ annually, and has been funded by prestigious investors including Google Ventures and Salesforce Ventures.

  • Compliance built-in

    We handle the complexities of bank debit across 30+ countries in a single integration.

Trusted by over 60,000 businesses globally

A successful payment option

A successful payment option

“When customers choose GoCardless, they stay with us for longer and they convert better.”

Meeting customer preference

Meeting customer preference

“We wanted to give our members whatever payment options they most trusted and were the most convenient”

Most customers choose GoCardless

Most customers choose GoCardless

“70% of our European customers have chosen GoCardless over credit card to make their payments.”

50-85% adoption

50-85% adoption

“For us, it means we get paid reliably and on time with better visibility into our payments data.”

Ready to reduce your time to get paid?

Speak to a payment expert to learn how you can optimise your payments strategy.