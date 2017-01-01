Reduce time to receive payments
Reduce the time to receive payments by 47% with GoCardless, and minimise your debtor days by taking full control of when payments are made.
Your high DSO is stopping you from growing
A high DSO and a growing list of outstanding receivables limits your brand’s ability to invest for the future.
Everything just works… It’s now a one or two touch billing process, once a month. We don’t need to think or worry about it anymore.”
John Heggs, Finance Manager, intY
Gain full control over payment collection
GoCardless is built on bank debit, a pull-based payment method. This puts you in control of when payments are collected, giving you full oversight of your accounts receivable.
Pull-based payment collection
GoCardless is built on bank debit, a pull-based, bank-to-bank payment method that allows businesses to pull payments directly from their customers’ bank accounts.
Low payment failure rates
With GoCardless, around 97.5% of payments will be collected successfully at the first time of asking. With real-time reporting, know instantly when a payment does fail so you can take action.
Intelligent retries
Sit back and let Success+ retry payments on the optimal day to collect from each customer. Recover up to 76% of any payments that do fail with Success+.
How GoCardless works
Customers set up their payment details online, authorising you to collect payments from their bank account. Customise our pre-built payment pages or integrate with your existing checkout.
Provide choice and flexibility by enabling customers to set their own collection dates and payment schedules.
Your customers will be automatically notified at the start of the payment schedule. Connect GoCardless to your billing or subscription software to manage the process through your existing systems.
Edit subscriptions in a matter of clicks or through your existing systems. Make upgrades, downgrades and one-off charges without your customers needing to lift a finger.
Flexible integration options
API integration
Our RESTful API is designed for a simple integration, which requires minimal investment of resources and connects seamlessly to your business. Learn more
Pre-built payment page
A best-in-class, customisable checkout flow, easily embeddable on your website. Localised for over 30 countries. Optimised for improved conversion.
Secure payment link
Start using GoCardless straight away, with pre-built payment flows and automated notifications localised for over 30 countries.
// Code example for creating a subscription
$client = new \GoCardlessPro\Client(array(
'access_token' => 'your_access_token_here',
'environment' => \GoCardlessPro\Environment::SANDBOX
));
$client->subscriptions()->create([
"params" => ["amount" => 40,
"currency" => "AUD",
"name" => "Premium Subscription",
"interval_unit" => "monthly",
"day_of_month" => 1,
"metadata" => ["order_no" => "ABCD1234"],
"links" => ["mandate" => "MA123"]]
]);
# Code example for creating a subscription
import gocardless_pro
client = gocardless_pro.Client(access_token="your_access_token_here", environment='sandbox')
client.subscriptions.create(params={
"amount": "40",
"currency": "AUD",
"name": "Premium Subscription",
"interval_unit": "monthly",
"day_of_month": "1",
"metadata": {
"order_no": "ABCD1234"
},
"links": {
"mandate": "MA123"
}
})
]);
# Code example for creating a subscription
@client = GoCardlessPro::Client.new(
access_token: "your_access_token",
environment: :sandbox
)
@client.subscriptions.create(
params: {
amount: 40,
currency: "USD",
name: "Premium Subscription",
interval_unit: "monthly",
day_of_month: 1,
links: {
mandate: "MD123"
}
}
)
import static com.gocardless.GoCardlessClient.Environment.SANDBOX;
String accessToken = "your_access_token_here";
GoCardlessClient client = GoCardlessClient
.newBuilder(accessToken)
.withEnvironment(SANDBOX)
.build();
import com.gocardless.services.SubscriptionService.SubscriptionCreateRequest.IntervalUnit;
Subscription subscription = client.subscriptions().create()
.withAmount(40)
.withCurrency("USD")
.withName("Premium Subscription")
.withIntervalUnit(IntervalUnit.MONTHLY)
.withDayOfMonth(1)
.withMetadata("order_no", "ABCD1234")
.withLinksMandate("MD123")
.execute();
var subscriptionRequest = new GoCardless.Services.SubscriptionCreateRequest()
{
Amount = 40,
Currency = "USD",
Name = "Premium Subscription",
Interval = 1,
IntervalUnit = GoCardless.Services.SubscriptionCreateRequest.SubscriptionIntervalUnit.Monthly,
Links = new GoCardless.Services.SubscriptionCreateRequest.SubscriptionLinks()
{
Mandate = "MD0123"
}
};
// Code example for creating a subscription
const constants = require('gocardless-nodejs/constants');
const gocardless = require('gocardless-nodejs');
const client = gocardless('your_access_token_here', constants.Environments.Sandbox);
const subscription = await client.subscriptions.create({
amount: "40",
currency: "USD",
name: "Premium Subscription",
interval_unit: "monthly",
day_of_month: "1",
metadata": {
order_no: "ABCD1234"
},
links: {
mandate: "MA123"
}
});
Connect to your software
Connect GoCardless directly to your business using seamless integrations with world-class subscription billing platforms and CRM systems.
Built for security and scale
ISO27001 certified
Security protocols across our business, services and products have been fully audited and certified with this globally-recognised international standard.
GDPR compliant
The GoCardless global data risk management programme is built to strict GDPR standards and applies privacy best practices to help protect and respect personal data.
Trusted by global businesses
GoCardless processes $13bn+ annually, and has been funded by prestigious investors including Google Ventures and Salesforce Ventures.
Compliance built-in
We handle the complexities of bank debit across 30+ countries in a single integration.
Trusted by over 60,000 businesses globally
