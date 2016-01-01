We want to empower our customers to become GoCardless experts, to be able to troubleshoot any issues or queries at the drop of a hat, and we want to provide them with continuous value from across the GoCardless ecosystem. That’s why we've been working behind the scenes to create a brand new Customer Hub that maximises the value of our platform and offers customers long-term success with GoCardless.

So, why now?

We launched our first self service offering back in 2016 with the introduction of our Support Centre and quickly learnt that many of our customers favoured this method of getting their queries answered.

(It even led to us winning Gold at the European Contact Centre and Customer Service Awards for best self-service initiative the following year).

Over time though, we found that as our product evolved and our customer base grew, our self service offering was no longer meeting the needs of all our customers, nor providing the quality of experience we strive for.

It was time to go back to the drawing board.

One of our core values at GoCardless is to 'start with why'. So, we pulled apart the layers and thought about what is was that we were trying to achieve. The central theme that we kept circling back to was simplicity of information.

How simple could we make finding the information you need at any given time in your GoCardless journey? How easily digestible is that information? And how quickly could that information be understood and put into action so that you can get back to what you do best?

At risk of sounding like an overly cheesy 80's superhero show, we wanted to make our customers the masters of their own [GoCardless] destiny.

It was clear to us that product support articles alone would not suffice. Instead, we needed to think more holistically about the user journey and how information needs change across the different stages, particularly as customers move through signing up and onboarding, daily usage, and periods of growth.

Fast forward to today and we're super excited to be launching the first phase of our new Customer Hub.

What’s new?

We've created our brand new GoCardless University; a place where you can find easy to follow walkthroughs on how to use GoCardless and advice on how to get the most from your account.

We've also overhauled our support articles to bring you a simplified, more concise, and (we hope) easier to digest knowledge base.

And last, but not least, we've added an events calendar where customers can find information on our upcoming webinars and other online events; and we'll be expanding these over time to ensure everyone is getting even greater value from us on a more regular basis.

What's next?

We'll be transitioning aspects of our service across to the Customer Hub in the coming weeks. Our Support Centre will remain live throughout this period to ensure that anyone who needs it can continue to have access to the information available.

If you have any feedback or suggestions on ways we can improve the Customer Hub or content you'd like to see added, please do let us know via our feedback form.

We're committed to making this the best platform we can for you - this is just the beginning!