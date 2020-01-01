SUPPORT AND SERVICES
Premium Success
Our supercharged customer success experience, fully tailored to your needs.
Service standards and inclusions
Customer Success Management
Your Customer Success Manager will be your dedicated point of contact within GoCardless and will be responsible for all strategic activities throughout our partnership. Activities will include, but are not limited to:
Alignment
An initial kick-off meeting to ensure complete alignment with your business objectives from the beginning of the relationship.
Planning
Creation of a personalised success plan to outline how GoCardless will deliver value to your business over the next 12-18 months.
Reviews
Regular success reviews to ensure continued progress against shared goals, plus detailed insights, metrics, industry trends and account recommendations to ensure payment optimisation.
Onboarding Management
Your Onboarding Manager will work closely with you throughout every aspect of your onboarding journey with GoCardless, to ensure that you’re able to start collecting payments as quickly as possible. Activities will include, but are not limited to:
Preparation
A dedicated planning session to prepare for your onboarding and address any queries you or your team may have.
Delivery
Regular check-ins with your Onboarding Manager to ensure successful delivery against agreed timelines.
Guidance
Guidance on all aspects of bank debit, including bank debit scheme compliance, product demonstrations and best practice.
Getting support
Knowledge base
Speak to an agent
Email help@gocardless.com for our priority number
Community
Send us an email
Email help@gocardless.com or raise a ticket →
Terms of service
Service level definitions
GoCardless systems are down, resulting in the inability for payments to be collected or processed.
Service status : gocardless-status.com
Issue requires assistance from GoCardless to resolve, including complex queries or ones requiring an action from GoCardless.
(‘Complex’ is defined as not being covered by available help content)
Includes product questions, feature requests or guidance on usage; all resolutions are available within the online GoCardless Support Centre or Setup Guides.
Service exclusions
1). Queries relating to account verification, compliance, fraud, credit, use case, or sales queries are not covered within the Customer Support remit and will be handled outside the above service levels.
2). Payer queries (those paying an organisation through GoCardless) are not covered in the above service levels and receive a standardised 18 business hour response time.
3). Phone support is available in English only.
4). Email support response times are restricted to email addresses using your business domain only.