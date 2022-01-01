Skip to content
SUPPORT AND SERVICES

Our supercharged experience, tailored to your needs.

Premium Success
Service standards and inclusions

Premium Customer Success services

Your experienced Success team will consult with you as part of a small, dedicated portfolio, enabling you to drive uptake and increase your payment expansion globally, with a best-in-class strategic business transformation programme.

Premium Customer Success services include, but are not limited to:

Pre-Sale Support

Discovery & scoping workshops to support your specific needs & objectives.

Orientation & Implementation

1:1 programme management & consultation to incorporate all aspects of your GoCardless implementation, plus a full review upon completion to ensure business readiness.

Dedicated Product Support

Dedicated support available 24/7, including priority phone support routing & fastest response times.

Strategic Guidance

Co-creation of a tailored strategic success programme to help you build an industry-leading payment infrastructure and promote business transformation.

Ongoing engagement

Regular account reviews at least every 3 months, with personalised recommendations & insights, plus extensive support from industry and technical experts during your GoCardless journey.

Payment Health Check

Each year, we offer a full review of your usage of GoCardless, culminating in a report of recommendations to help you get the most out of our service.

We want to work with companies that are passionate about what they do. 

GoCardless has been superb in giving us direction on identifying different things that we can do to be able to increase the number of customers that move from credit card or from bank transfer over to Direct Debit.

Scott Westbrook, Director of Business Systems at Deputy

Getting support

Knowledge base

hub.gocardless.com →

Speak to an agent

Email help@gocardless.com or ask your Customer Success Manager for our priority number

Community

Coming soon

Send us an email

Email help@gocardless.com or raise a ticket →

Terms of service

Service level definitions

GoCardless systems are down, resulting in the inability for payments to be collected or processed.

Service status : gocardless-status.com

Issue requires assistance from GoCardless to resolve, including complex queries or ones requiring an action from GoCardless.

(‘Complex’ is defined as not being covered by available help content)

Includes product questions, feature requests or guidance on usage; all resolutions are available within the online GoCardless Support Centre or Setup Guides.

Service exclusions

1). Queries relating to account verification, compliance, fraud, credit, use case, or sales queries are not covered within the Customer Support remit and will be handled outside the above service levels.

2). Payer queries (those paying an organisation through GoCardless) are not covered in the above service levels and receive a standardised 18 business hour response time.

3). Phone support is available in English only.

4). Email support response times are restricted to email addresses using your business domain only.

