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A guide on Bacs payments in the UK: everything you need to know about Direct Debit, Bacs Direct Credit, CHAPS and Faster Payments.
A Faster Payment is a type of electronic transfer, designed to speed up the process of sending money within the UK. This guide will tell you everything you need to know about the Faster Payments Service and how your business can use it.
Invoice discounting is a way to get money flowing into your business faster – here's how it works.
Your comprehensive resource for understanding the challenges and opportunities that Strong Customer Authentication (SCA) presents for global subscription businesses.
What can other countries learn from the UK's digital-first approach to payments?
We surveyed 4000 consumers, this is what they said.
The UK is getting an 18-month phased implementation of SCA
Get your business ready for the incoming new payment rules.
Your monthly resource for tackling the complexities and challenges of the international recurring payments space.
Strong Customer Authentication will dramatically change payments in Europe.
Learn everything you need to know about Strong Customer Authentication (SCA), and how you can prepare your business in our on-demand webinar.
Our General Counsel, Ahmed Badr, explains in these short videos.
We surveyed 4,000 customers across the UK, France, Germany and Spain about their attitudes to security and convenience when shopping online.
If customers churn just as fast as they convert, your recurring revenue will never be able to reach its true potential. Download this guide for actionable tips on managing churn from seasoned SaaS leaders.
We asked 12,785 consumers around the world, this is what they said.
Key takeaways and expert insight from Merchant Risk Council 2019.
Hear from the CFOs at GoCardless, SideTrade, The FD Centre and Wolffepack as they discuss how the role has evolved – with insight into the challenges and opportunities they face in a changing financial landscape
Learn from the leaders of Monzo, Wise, Funding Circle and more, with over 30 pieces of advice for scaling your fintech.
We asked 400 borrowers who have taken out at least one personal loan within the last two years about a number of key aspects of their repayment experience, including preferred payment methods, important features and common reasons for missing a repayment.
Delinquent loans are a constant concern for lenders of all sizes. If your level of loan delinquency becomes too high it can have serious negative effects on your business, including increased collection costs and reputational risk.
We spoke to small business owners about how they took control of cash flow – and the lessons they learned along the way.
Get the ultimate guide to driving and measuring business with payments, complete with four strategies for building a scalable payments advantage.
12,785 consumers across 10 different markets share their payment preferences in 2019.
The fintech industry is booming, but the challenge for all ambitious fintechs is to scale consistently. Find out what the hidden challenges to scaling a fintech are and what you can do overcome them.