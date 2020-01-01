How to scale a fintech: Strategic advice from industry leaders

Fintech businesses have made an extraordinary impact in the past five years. From banking and credit, to trading and insurance, there is a practically endless list of new financial services, all reinventing classic business models or bringing something new to the market.

But how does the next potential fintech unicorn navigate all the challenges of scaling and growth?

To find the answer, we spoke to founders, C-suite executives and other industry visionaries about key strategic aspects of the fintech scaling journey.

We spoke to the likes of Funding Circle, Wise, Monzo and more to bring you over 30 actionable quotes on: