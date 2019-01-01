Skip to content
Payment preferences for recurring purchases: The consumer payer 2019

12,785 consumers across 10 different markets share their payment preferences in 2019.

Which payment methods are your customers comfortable paying with? And which do they actively prefer to pay with?

Knowing the answers to these questions can significantly affect conversion rates for your business. And with that, revenue.

We partnered with YouGov to ask consumers in the UK, France, Germany, Spain, Denmark, Sweden, USA, Canada, Australia, and New Zealand what their payment preferences are in 2019. Across four typical recurring purchase use cases: traditional subscriptions, online subscriptions, household bills, and instalments.

From why you might be wasting time offering digital wallet payments in the UK but not France, through to which markets love credit cards and which don’t - download your FREE copy of this report today, and unlock significant potential conversion optimisation insight for your business.

Want more recent data?

We ran an updated study for 2021. Get the full report: Consumer payment preferences in 2021.

