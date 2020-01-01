Skip to content
Webinar: Surviving SCA - Lessons for businesses with recurring revenue

Learn everything you need to know about Strong Customer Authentication (SCA), and how you can prepare your business in our on-demand webinar.

Is your business ready for SCA?

Under Strong Customer Authentication (SCA) businesses taking payments in Europe are facing 1 in 5 payments being lost.

If your business relies on recurring revenue you need to be prepared for a host of changes to the way you collect payments.

But there are so many uncertainties on how exactly you start preparing.

Watch our on-demand webinar, where we cover:

  • What SCA is and how it will look for businesses and customers

  • How to get your business ready for the September deadline

  • Key exemptions and out of scope transactions

  • What customers actually think about added security at checkout

  • How GoCardless can help you navigate the new SCA changes

There’s no time to delay your SCA preparations anymore. Watch the webinar today and make sure your business is ready.

Host: Timmy Nielsen, Product Marketing Manager

