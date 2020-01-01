Webinar: Surviving SCA - Lessons for businesses with recurring revenue

Is your business ready for SCA?

Under Strong Customer Authentication (SCA) businesses taking payments in Europe are facing 1 in 5 payments being lost.

If your business relies on recurring revenue you need to be prepared for a host of changes to the way you collect payments.

But there are so many uncertainties on how exactly you start preparing.

Watch our on-demand webinar, where we cover:

What SCA is and how it will look for businesses and customers

How to get your business ready for the September deadline

Key exemptions and out of scope transactions

What customers actually think about added security at checkout

How GoCardless can help you navigate the new SCA changes

There’s no time to delay your SCA preparations anymore. Watch the webinar today and make sure your business is ready.

Host: Timmy Nielsen, Product Marketing Manager