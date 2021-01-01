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Payer preference

[Report] Consumer payment preferences in 2021

We surveyed 15,424 consumers across the globe to determine which payment methods consumers prefer to use. Learn how to leverage payer preferences for your business and boost conversion and retention.

Download the report

Key takeaways:

Corporate cards continue to dominate North America

Bank debit is the preferred way to pay in the UK, Spain and Denmark

B2B SaaS companies should offer bank debit as their next payment method

What you’ll learn

  • How consumers preferred payment methods differ by country

  • Why consumers favor their preferred payment methods

  • Where bank debit is preferred, and where card payments are divisive

  • How well digital wallets like PayPal stack up

  • How consumer payment behaviour could change in a post-COVID world

The report features commentary from Zuora and Recurly.

Download the report

Benefits of payer choice

Boost Conversions

Businesses that offer more payment methods get results. Businesses offering 5+ payment methods grew 4% faster than those offering 1-3 payment methods.

Retain customers

By addressing consumer payment preferences, you can minimize payment failures and retain your customers for longer.

Improve brand credibility

Providing a payment method that is specifically available and preferred in a country, promotes trust in your brand and in your legitimacy as a business with potential customers.

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Leverage payer preferences to your advantage

Speak with a payment expert to learn how you can optimize your payments strategy.

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Seen 'GoCardless Ltd' on your bank statement? Learn more

GoCardless Inc., 111 Congress Avenue, Suite 500, Austin, TX 78701

GoCardless Inc. (a Delaware Corporation, NMLS ID 2123932), is a FinCEN-registered money services business, registration number 31000261158426, and a licensed money transmitter in certain U.S. states.