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The subscription economy has created a radical shift in how we work, with more companies than ever now relying on cloud-based platforms. In our free e-Guide, discover the major trends in B2B SaaS.
You’ve probably heard the term 'API' mentioned often. But what do APIs actually do and why are they so important? In this guide, we’ll walk you through the basics.
Many fundraising methods are old-fashioned, ignoring digital technology’s innovative methods of raising awareness and collecting cash. Greater use of tech-enhanced payment systems, including Direct Debit, could encourage more young people to donate.
Avoid late payments by leveraging the combined power of Direct Debit and your favourite accounting software, for better cash flow every time
Get your business ready for the advent of the new all-digital tax age.
Technology is changing the relationship between customers and the utilities sector
SMEs discover innovative ways for lending and repaying money.
Onboarding is the process of getting clients to successfully start using a new service. In this free e-Book, we show you how to successfully onboard clients to a cloud service.
The UK energy sector is undergoing a major shift, all because of technology.
The success of a cloud-based service is underpinned by how well data flows between the firm and its clients. Find out how you can make sure the best process is backed up by a great client experience.
When it comes to cloud many firms are making the mistake of choosing software first and deciding what to do with it after. Find out how to create a clear strategy for your cloud proposition, ensuring it meets real business needs.
Add-on tools are increasingly defining the shape of accountancy firm systems. Find out how cloud-based add-ons are now becoming staple tools for the accountant.