GoCardless Ltd, Sutton Yard, 65 Goswell Road, London, EC1V 7EN, United Kingdom

The GoCardless program in the United States is sponsored by Community Federal Savings Bank, to which GoCardless Ltd (UK company registration number 07495895; Financial Conduct Authority registration number 597190) is a service provider. GoCardless Inc. (NMLS ID 2123932), with address at 135 Madison Ave., New York, NY 10016, is a FinCEN-registered MSB with registration number 31000232044721 and a licensed money transmitter in certain US states.